RNCM thanks donors for enabling continued impact

The Royal Northern College Music raised over £2.2 million to help students in the last academic year — enabling it to provide inspirational teaching despite Covid-19 restrictions.

The Royal Northern College of Music has presented its Annual Impact Report covering its work during the academic year 2020-2021.

The report outlines the many ways in which financial support has helped the RNCM to survive during a time of such unprecedented challenge.

Resilience

In the report's introduction, RNCM Principal Prof Linda Merrick stated: "While our doors were sadly closed for much of the year, we have continued to nurture, train, and inspire our talented students and ensure their performances and compositions can reach our audiences, albeit virtually.

All this was only possible thanks to the resilience, creativity and innovation of our students and staff and the significant and heartfelt support we have received from the RNCM community."

Help

That support amounted to £2.2 million which the RNCM was able to use to offer 250 scholarships and bursaries and to provide 1 in 3 students with financial support.

221 students were offered help with well-being, physiotherapy and counselling with funds also used to enable online teaching and host 58 concerts to continue its inspirational tutoring.

Gift

On donor remarked; "In times like this, music, with its transcendental effects, is keeping people going. It's never been more important to make sure there will always be people who can give that gift to the world'.

Special thanks were given to those who donated through the RNCM Principal's Circle scheme as well as the Oglesby Charitable Trust."