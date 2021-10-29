Taylor service thanked

Six years of outstanding performances with City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) come to an end as prize winning tenor horn player Lowenna Taylor returns to Cornwall.

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band have thanked outstanding solo horn player, Lowenna Taylor for her outstanding service and performances over the last six years as she relocates back to Cornwall.



Joining in 2015, Lowenna has enjoyed considerable success with the top section outfit — notably winning the 'Best Soloist' award on the televised Band Cymru competition on S4C in 2016, and more recently helpinh her colleagues to together lift the 'Best Horn Section' accolade at the 2020 Welsh Open and 2020 and 2021 Cory Online Championships.

Superb

Musical Director, Christopher Bond, told 4BR: "Lowenna has been part of the fabric of the Melingriffith organisation for the last six years, during which time she's provided stability, leadership and superb performances.

Her shoes will no doubt be big to fill, but provides a new and exciting opportunity for someone to continue the excellent work Lowenna has established within the band."