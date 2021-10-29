                 

Report & Results: 2021 Brass Band Willebroek Solo Contest

The first Brass Band Willebroek solo event featured top class prize winning playing from entrants in all categories.

  Thomas Dubois claimed the Blue Riband Over 19 event title

Friday, 29 October 2021

        

The first Willebroek Solo Contest has been hailed as a great success, following the annoucnement of the winners of the various category prizes.

67 participants from six different European countries competed in two halls with the livestream of the event enjoyed by close on 6,000 people.

Outstanding performances

There were plenty of outstanding performances to enjoy for adjudicators, Besson euphonium star Bastien Baumet (FR), Kristien Schuurmans, Arthur Vanderhoeft and Luc Vertommen, who stated: "Young and experienced soloists now know that this event brings a wonderful opportunity to perform to the world.

It was very well organised and we were very impressed with the standard from all the competitors and the winners in partuclar. The youngest categories were very encouraging indeed and the award winners were extraordinary."

Top prize

The top prize in the Blue Riband event went to Thomas Dubois, who performed the first movement of Martin Ellerby's 'Euphonium Concerto'. Thomas received the first prize of 1,000 euros donated by Lemca Musical Instruments, a voucher of 600 euros from Buffet Crampon, The Frans Violet Trophy and an invitation to perform as a soloist with Brass Band Willebroek.

The contest organisers told 4BR: "The Brass Band Willebroek team and organiser Lode Violet are extremely satisfied with the first edition and are very grateful to the many partners who helped us this year.

Without the help of our piano accompanists, the support of the BBW team and our many sponsors, it would not be possible to realize such projects. Many thanks go to our main sponsors Lemca Musical Instruments, Yuja, the Municipality of Willebroek and Buffet Crampon."

Results:
Up to and including 12 years old:


1. Jisse Kuipers
2. Sebastiaan Aerts
3. Leonore Dobbelaere


13 to 15 years old:


1. Warre Dendievel
2. Jan Van de Watering
3. Amaury Dehaene


16 to 18 years old:


1. Niels Lukkesen
2. Yoran Ambroes
3. Simon Binon


From 19 years old:


1. Thomas Dubois
2. Rousseau SÃ©bastien
3. Klemens Vetter

Audience Prize: Frank Vermeylen

        

Report & Results: 2021 Brass Band Willebroek Solo Contest

