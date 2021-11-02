New online advert link to attract Scottish youth

The Scottish Brass Band Association has produced an on-line advert to help make it easier for young players to sign up for 2022 Summer Courses.

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland is making things easier for people who wish to register for their 2022 Summer Courses.

On-line advert

An online advert explains how to register for next year's Summer School has been posted on YouTube and can be seen at: https://youtu.be/aERQ5mxSisU



It shows what is in store for the courses that take place from 31st July — 6th August and how you can book.

QR Code

A feature of the video is the inclusion of a QR code which can be scanned to take the viewer to the registration website at https://bit.ly/3Bm1gDu

The residential course at Strathallan School in Perthshire will take place from Sunday 31 July to Saturday 6 August 2022.

