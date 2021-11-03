New Salford solo contest aims at showmanship

A new on-line solo competition is looking to promote the X factor of showmanship in the next generation of young performers.

Three final year students at the University of Salford are to host an innovative on-line solo competition specifically aimed at helping promote performance opportunities for younger players.

Anything goes

Alan Hobbins, Jeremie Favre and Elliot Gray, are looking to help players in their development and confidence as solo performers, and as a result an ethos of 'anything goes' will be core to the competition — with the player deciding just how they want to present their entry — from style to pacing, accompanied or unaccompanied.

As Alan told 4BR: "We want the players to find their own performance style and voice — and to showcase their best assets. We want to promote that X factor of confidence and showmanship as a means of overall encouragement and development."

Judges

The judges are certainly three players who know just how to do that — with Brett Baker, Tom Hutchinson and Mark Wilkinson tasked with the adjudication duties in three different categories — Open, Intermediate and Youth.

It will culminate in a final round including the top six finishers from each category, where the finalists will perform an alternative piece.

Alan added: "We hope the contest gives an opportunity to play something that builds confidence.

We would also like to encourage future music students, particularly in the intermediate section, to consider studying as a performer at Salford, so this is the chance to showcase your talents to the world."

Prizes and categories

Prizes include online music lessons and consultations from Mark Wilkinson, Brett Baker or Tom Hutchinson, a voucher of £50 donated from Band Supplies Leeds to spend on line/in store, and the choice of an original composition solo that has been written by composer Dan Price.

Categories:

Open Section: 18 years and over

Intermediate Section: 14 to 18 years

Youth Section: 14 years and below

Timescales:

Entry forms must be submitted by 30th November.

Video entries for the preliminary round must be submitted by 4th December 2021.

Results for preliminary round will be announced 11th December.

Video entries for the final must be submitted by 18th December.

Final results will be announced 21th December.

Find out more

Competition details:

To find out more details of applications and rules, go to our website: www.smiobsc.com

Link to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SIOBSC2021/