Memories of National youth

John Maines is set to host a new series of on-line broadcasts looking back on the 70 years of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain with leading personalities.

A great new free on-line broadcast series has been launched by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain — and it's guaranteed to bring back fantastic memories for former players and supporters of the organisation.

Bar Raymond

The host of the new 'Bar Raymond' series on Friday 12th November — named after the fictional bar that players have enjoyed a non-alcoholic drink or two in over the years — is former alumni John Maines, whilst his first guest is the current Director of Artistic Planning, Dr Robert Childs.

He has also got a long and proud link to the band — first being a playing member in 1974, and going on to become a tutor, soloist, conductor, trustee and now leading its artistic future.

Founded in 1952 by Dr Denis Wright, the NYBBGB has offered its members an unrivalled musical experience for almost 70 years, and John will be linking up with as many former players to talk about their personal experiences and highlights.

Broadcast guests

The first broadcast takes place on Friday 12th November (7.00pm), when John talks to Bob, followed by an open invitation for all on-line attendees to saunter into the bar and chat about their own memories and experiences together.

As John told 4BR: "It's going to be a great new initiative that I hope will provide a great place to meet old friends. It's about the nostalgia and the music, the friends and colleagues — and all those stories we want to share.

If you have any connection to the band, then join us for a great time."

Register:

All you have to do is register at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/musical-memories-70-yrs-of-the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-tickets-193355249757