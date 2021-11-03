                 

*
banner

News

Memories of National youth

John Maines is set to host a new series of on-line broadcasts looking back on the 70 years of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain with leading personalities.

Maines
  Dr Robert Childs is John Maines' first guest

Wednesday, 03 November 2021

        

A great new free on-line broadcast series has been launched by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain — and it's guaranteed to bring back fantastic memories for former players and supporters of the organisation.

Bar Raymond

The host of the new 'Bar Raymond' series on Friday 12th November — named after the fictional bar that players have enjoyed a non-alcoholic drink or two in over the years — is former alumni John Maines, whilst his first guest is the current Director of Artistic Planning, Dr Robert Childs.

He has also got a long and proud link to the band — first being a playing member in 1974, and going on to become a tutor, soloist, conductor, trustee and now leading its artistic future.

Founded in 1952 by Dr Denis Wright, the NYBBGB has offered its members an unrivalled musical experience for almost 70 years, and John will be linking up with as many former players to talk about their personal experiences and highlights.

Broadcast guests

The first broadcast takes place on Friday 12th November (7.00pm), when John talks to Bob, followed by an open invitation for all on-line attendees to saunter into the bar and chat about their own memories and experiences together.

As John told 4BR: "It's going to be a great new initiative that I hope will provide a great place to meet old friends. It's about the nostalgia and the music, the friends and colleagues — and all those stories we want to share.

If you have any connection to the band, then join us for a great time."

Register:

All you have to do is register at:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/musical-memories-70-yrs-of-the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-tickets-193355249757

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Castle

Treize Etoiles become Thunderstruck rockers

November 3 • If you are going to play a bit of AC/DC then you've got to do its in a pretty spectacular venue..

Maines

Memories of National youth

November 3 • John Maines is set to host a new series of on-line broadcasts looking back on the 70 years of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain with leading personalities.

Money

Crowdfunding essentials for free tonight

November 3 • 4BR talks to BBE Development Manager Dr Alex Parker about this evening's BBE free Crowdfunder seminar. With bands needing much needed cash the Crowdfunder scheme offers an ideal opportunity to make the most of Christmas generosity.

Salford

New Salford solo contest aims at showmanship

November 3 • A new on-line solo competition is looking to promote the X factor of showmanship in the next generation of young performers.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - Skelmersdale Prize Band

Monday 1 November • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - St John's Mossley Band

Sunday 7 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

Vacancies »

Deepcar Brass Band

November 3 • Players required in our horn and percussion sections to help us regain 3rd section status. Enquiries invited irrespective of age or experience. We rehearse Monday and Friday evenings in Deepcar Village hall at 7.30 pm under our new MD Gavin Brown.

Ibstock Brick Brass

November 3 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a progressive 2nd Section Band based in Coalville and are on the hunt for a tenor trombone (position negiotable) to support their line up. The band are friendly and competive with a mix of concerts & contests throughout the year

Ibstock Brick Brass

November 3 • Ibstock Brick Brass are a progressive 2nd Section Band based in Coalville and are on the hunt for a front row cornet to support their line up. The band are friendly and competive with a mix of concerts & contests throughout the year

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top