Treize Etoiles become Thunderstruck rockers

If you are going to play a bit of AC/DC then you've got to do its in a pretty spectacular venue..

Brass Band Treize Etoiles has just taken an innovative musical turn into exploring a new style of performance after being asked to take part in a project led by Swiss national radio and television called 'SwissCovers'.

Thunderstruck

It sees 'traditional' Swiss musical organisations perform new arrangements of classic pop and rock music in spectacular locations — with the band taking on the opportunity to perform AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' in a new arrangement by conductor FrÃ©dÃ©ric ThÃ©odoloz amid the hilltop Chateau de Tourbillon de Sion.



The video can be enjoyed at: https://fb.watch/91b_otGbZQ/

