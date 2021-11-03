                 

Treize Etoiles become Thunderstruck rockers

If you are going to play a bit of AC/DC then you've got to do its in a pretty spectacular venue..

Castle
  The band performed amid the hilltop Chateau de Tourbillon de Sion.

Wednesday, 03 November 2021

        

Brass Band Treize Etoiles has just taken an innovative musical turn into exploring a new style of performance after being asked to take part in a project led by Swiss national radio and television called 'SwissCovers'.

Thunderstruck

It sees 'traditional' Swiss musical organisations perform new arrangements of classic pop and rock music in spectacular locations — with the band taking on the opportunity to perform AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' in a new arrangement by conductor FrÃ©dÃ©ric ThÃ©odoloz amid the hilltop Chateau de Tourbillon de Sion.

The video can be enjoyed at: https://fb.watch/91b_otGbZQ/

        

