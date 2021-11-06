                 

*
banner

News

Double celebrations at Greenfield for Whit Friday and Autumn

The 100th anniversary of the Whit Friday contest at Greenfield will be marked by a double contest treat this year.

Greenfoield
  Greenfield will celebrate its 100th anniversary with two contests next year

Saturday, 06 November 2021

        

The Greenfield Whit Friday Contest will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022

It was first held on 9th June 1922, and won by Wingates Temperance Band, who it is hoped will return next year in their bid to claim the title once more.

Two contests

To celebrate the centenary the event, committee has decided to hold two contests in 2022, as Chairman Frank Rothwell explained to 4BR: "We will hold the annual Whit Friday Contest on the 10th June (starting at 4.00pm) which will be open to every band.

It will of course include the famous 200-yard march up the main street in Greenfield followed by the band's march played on the stage in Ladhill Playing Fields. We have a prize pot of £4,300, with a first prize of £1,000."

Autumn Leaves

Following the overwhelming success of the first 'Autumn Leaves' contest in September this year Frank revealed that a similar event will be held from 1.00pm on Sunday 5th September.

He added: "This is the day before the local schools go back after the summer break. Our Autumn Leaves contest is open to all bands from Oldham and surrounding areas with a prize pot of £3950, with all bands receiving at least a prize of £200.

We particularly want to encourage youth bands to come along and gain experience of playing alongside championship section bands."

We particularly want to encourage youth bands to come along and gain experience of playing alongside championship section bandsFrank Rothwell

Local success

The first Autumn Leaves Contest turned out to be a hugely successful festival of local brass band music bolstered by food provided by local cafÃ©s and caterers which together with Greenfield Cricket Club created a traditional Sunday afternoon picnic in the park.

Further information:

Bands interested in competing should contact Frank Rothwell rothwellfrank50@gmail.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sidis

Results: 2021 Siddis Brass

November 6 • Manger claims Siddis title with a Purcell dream of a performance, with division titles going to Sola Brass Band, Tysnes Musikklag, KOS — Krohnengen Old Stars and Norheimsund Musikklag.

Greenfoield

Double celebrations at Greenfield for Whit Friday and Autumn

November 6 • The 100th anniversary of the Whit Friday contest at Greenfield will be marked by a double contest treat this year.

Elgar

Elgar volumes added to wobplay.com platform

November 6 • Two seminal recordings of the music of Edward Elgar have been added to the Wobplay.com recording platform.

Mercer and Baker

Mercer & Barker look to make American mark

November 6 • The mouthpiece makers are looking to make an impression on the competitive American market place with their new partnership connection.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - St John's Mossley Band

Sunday 7 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

November 6 • Vacancies exist for a PERCUSSIONIST and a FRONT ROW CORNET. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire.

Great Barr Brass

November 5 • Great Barr Brass are a new band of 10 players enjoying local performances. We are keen to grow and are looking for Baritone horn and an Eb Bass players. We practice in North Birmingham at St Matthew's Church Hall B42 2QR on Tuesdays at 7.30pm..

Glossop Old Band

November 4 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit the following players with immediate effect. One experienced Front Row Cornet player, position negotiable. (Principal seat available to right applicant).. .

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top