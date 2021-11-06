Double celebrations at Greenfield for Whit Friday and Autumn

The 100th anniversary of the Whit Friday contest at Greenfield will be marked by a double contest treat this year.

The Greenfield Whit Friday Contest will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022

It was first held on 9th June 1922, and won by Wingates Temperance Band, who it is hoped will return next year in their bid to claim the title once more.

Two contests

To celebrate the centenary the event, committee has decided to hold two contests in 2022, as Chairman Frank Rothwell explained to 4BR: "We will hold the annual Whit Friday Contest on the 10th June (starting at 4.00pm) which will be open to every band.

It will of course include the famous 200-yard march up the main street in Greenfield followed by the band's march played on the stage in Ladhill Playing Fields. We have a prize pot of £4,300, with a first prize of £1,000."

Autumn Leaves

Following the overwhelming success of the first 'Autumn Leaves' contest in September this year Frank revealed that a similar event will be held from 1.00pm on Sunday 5th September.

He added: "This is the day before the local schools go back after the summer break. Our Autumn Leaves contest is open to all bands from Oldham and surrounding areas with a prize pot of £3950, with all bands receiving at least a prize of £200.

We particularly want to encourage youth bands to come along and gain experience of playing alongside championship section bands."

Local success

The first Autumn Leaves Contest turned out to be a hugely successful festival of local brass band music bolstered by food provided by local cafÃ©s and caterers which together with Greenfield Cricket Club created a traditional Sunday afternoon picnic in the park.

Further information:

Bands interested in competing should contact Frank Rothwell rothwellfrank50@gmail.com