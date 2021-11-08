                 

News

Report & Result: 2021 Borders Entertainment Contest

Success for Irvine & Dreghorn as Scottish banding returns in fine style at the Borders Entertainment Contest.

Borders
  The contest heralded the return of contesting in Scotland

Monday, 08 November 2021

        

There was a great musical vibe felt by Scottish banding on the weekend as the Borders Entertainment Contest heralded the return of live competitive action in the country for the first time since March 2020.

The smiles on faces said it all as old friends were able to greet each other again in competitive rivalry at the Buccleuch Centre in Langholm. It proved a great success for everyone involved — organisers, players and enthusiastic audience alike.

Eleven bands took part, although there was understandable disappointment that Hawick Saxhorn had to withdraw due to Covid-19. It was a reminder that the new banding 'norm' still carries considerable risks. Everyone at the event wished the band well and hoped they will return to the contest stage as soon as possible.

Impressive winner

After a great day of competition it was Irvine & Dreghorn that claimed a well-deserved victory and a prize money boost of £400 after also picking up the highest placed First Section Band and entertainment prizes under MD Lewis Bettles.

Irvine & Dreghorn's impressive winning set opened with 'Another Fine Mess', with the Laurel and Hardy roles taken by Fraser Kirk on euphonium and Charley Boax on baritone.

That was followed by the 'Feather Theme' from the film 'Forrest Gump' before they closed with more Hollywood music with highlights from 'Brave'.

So proud

Speaking to 4BR, their spokesperson said: "We are so proud to be Scottish Borders Entertainment champion. Well done to everyone who performed at the contest though and to those not able to be present who supported the band on our journey through the Covid-19 pandemic.

To come out on top on our first contesting appearance is just amazing."

Second place went to Lochgelly, with a set that opened and closed with the vibrant sounds of 'Night of the Tiger' and 'Balkan Dance', whilst the final podium slot was secured by Jedforest Instrumental, who featured diverse musical inspirations from 'Wired' to 'Starburst' in their set.

Made their mark

All the performances made their mark with adjudicators John Doyle and Helen Douthwaite Teesdale, although it was John's marks that decided the prizes.

"It's been a great day, especially after all the challenges,"he said, as he highlighted the excellence of the soloists and individual players who added to his enjoyment.

That included the 'Best Soloist', Langholm trombonist Tony Connolly, who John simply said "wow — phenomenal"for his performance of 'Trust in Me', and 'Best Instrumentalist', tenor horn, Sylvia Campbell of Annan Town. John said she was "a fantastic player"and "so professional"on the day.

There was also a special mention for the lone tuba player of Galashiels Band who he said he would "buy a pint the next time I see them"for their sterling efforts.

More flamboyant

And whilst he did offer advice for both bands and soloists to "be more flamboyant"in entertaining an audience and to play to their strengths, he felt overall it had been "a great day".

The results of the contest were broadcast live with thanks given by compere Alasdair Hutton to Nigel Durno of Just Music who provided a recording of each band's performance as well as the hard-working organisers from the Scottish Borders Brass Band Association (SBBBA).

As one conductor later said: "It has been such a great day being back at the Borders entertainment contest and really good to see everyone.

Huge congratulations to all at Irvine for their win and also to Contest Secretary Christine Calvert, Langholm Town Band and everyone in SBBBA for such a great first contest back."

It's been a great day, especially after all the challengesJohn Doyle

Result:

1. Irvine & Dreghorn
2. Lochgelly
3. Jedforest Instrumental
4. Langholm Town
5. NAUWST Concert Band
6. Annan Town
7. Selkirk Silver
8. St Ronan's Silver
9. Peebles Burgh Silver
10. MacTaggart Scott
11. Coalburn Intermediate

Entertainment Prize: Irvine & Dreghorn
Highest Placed Second Section Band: Irvine & Dreghorn
Highest Placed Third Section Band: Langholm Town
Highest Placed Fourth Section Band: Peebles Burgh Silver
Highest Placed Border Band: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Deportment: Selkirk Silver

Best Soloist: Tony Connolly (trombone) Langholm Town
Best Instrumentalist: Sylvia Campbell (tenor horn) — Annan Town
Best Solo Cornet: Lochgelly
Best Bass Section: Langholm Town
Best Percussion: Jedforest Instrumental

        

