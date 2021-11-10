GUS thank departing soprano star

The GUS Band has thanked their sop star Jack Wilson who looks forward to a new musical chapter in his career.

The GUS Band has publicly thanked soprano player Jack Wilson as he prepares to start an exciting new chapter in his musical life.

Jack, who is also principal trumpet of the Central Band of the RAF, will begin a Performance in Trumpet post-graduate Masters course at the Royal College of Music in the New Year.

Jack joined GUS in 2012 on cornet, shortly after which he began trumpet studies at the Royal College of Music in London.

In 2014, he returned to the band on soprano to enjoy considerable success — including five Midland Regional Championship wins as well as gaining a first-class honours degree.

It's been a privilege to see Jack grow into a world-class player throughout his tenure at GUS Artistic Director, Chris Jeans

Speaking about his decision he told 4BR: "The band has helped me progress immensely and I've loved every minute working alongside some fantastic musicians, I'd like to thank everyone at GUS for making my time such an enjoyable experience."

In response, Artistic Director Chris Jeans added: "It's been a privilege to see Jack grow into a world-class player throughout his tenure at GUS, while we will miss him immensely, the band fully support his decision and wish him all the best in his future endeavours".