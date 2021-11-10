                 

*
banner

News

GUS thank departing soprano star

The GUS Band has thanked their sop star Jack Wilson who looks forward to a new musical chapter in his career.

GUS BAND
  The GUS Band has thanked Jack for his service

Wednesday, 10 November 2021

        

The GUS Band has publicly thanked soprano player Jack Wilson as he prepares to start an exciting new chapter in his musical life.

Jack, who is also principal trumpet of the Central Band of the RAF, will begin a Performance in Trumpet post-graduate Masters course at the Royal College of Music in the New Year.

Success

Jack joined GUS in 2012 on cornet, shortly after which he began trumpet studies at the Royal College of Music in London.

In 2014, he returned to the band on soprano to enjoy considerable success — including five Midland Regional Championship wins as well as gaining a first-class honours degree.

It's been a privilege to see Jack grow into a world-class player throughout his tenure at GUSArtistic Director, Chris Jeans

Enjoyable

Speaking about his decision he told 4BR: "The band has helped me progress immensely and I've loved every minute working alongside some fantastic musicians, I'd like to thank everyone at GUS for making my time such an enjoyable experience."

In response, Artistic Director Chris Jeans added: "It's been a privilege to see Jack grow into a world-class player throughout his tenure at GUS, while we will miss him immensely, the band fully support his decision and wish him all the best in his future endeavours".

        

TAGS: The GUS Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bob

Death of Bob Bates

November 10 • The death has been announced of Bob Bates.

Prophet

Boarshurst to gain Prophet experience

November 10 • Jamie Prophet is the new Musical Director at Boarshurst Silver Band.

Tim Oldroyd

Oldroyd reunited with North Skelton

November 10 • Tim Oldroyd has renewed his musical link to the North Skelton Band.

GUS BAND

GUS thank departing soprano star

November 10 • The GUS Band has thanked their sop star Jack Wilson who looks forward to a new musical chapter in his career.

What's on »

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

Harlow Brass Band - Harlow Royal British Legion

Sunday 14 November • Harlow Playhouse . Playhouse Square . Harlow CM20 1LS

Glossop Old Band - GLOSSOP OLD BAND REMEMBRANCE CONCERT.

Sunday 14 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Lydbrook Band

November 9 • Lydbrook Band is recruiting a 2nd Euphonium player to complete our line up for the 2022 contest season with conductor Steve Sykes.. We are a championship section band based in Gloucestershire with easy links from South Wales, Bristol and Birmingham..

Bollington Brass Band

November 9 • We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

VBS Poynton Brass Band

November 9 • 1st section NW band requires front row cornet players (incl) principal, trombones and basses. MD Stig Maersk. Area test piece Spectrum. Currently rehearsing Tuesdays. 8.15pm- 10.15pm

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top