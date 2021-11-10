                 

*
banner

News

Cory relaunch Composer Competition

The RWCMD & Cory Composition Competition has been relaunched for 2022.

Cory
  The competition has bene relaunched for 2022.

Wednesday, 10 November 2021

        

The partnership between the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) and Cory Band has announced the return of its annual Composition Competition.

Last held in 2019 prior to the Covid-19 hiatus, the popular competition attracted entrants from across the world. Composers are now being invited to submit new brass band compositions before the deadline of 1st March 2022.

Format

The works for standard brass band instrumentation can be up to 5 minutes in duration, with the provision that they must not have been previously publicly performed.

Four compositions will be shortlisted to be performed by Cory in concert on stage at the RWCMD. Each will also broadcast in a series of programmes in late Spring 2022 on the band's YouTube channel, after which an online public vote will decide the winner.

The series will include opinions, analysis and interviews with the composers, as well as the performance of each piece. An online public vote will decide the winner, which will gain a cash prize of £300, a publication contract for the new work with Wright & Round Music Publishers and a pledge for it to be commercially recorded by Cory.

Relaunch

Musical Director Philip Harper told 4BR: "I'm so pleased to be able to relaunch this competition which encourages the creation of vibrant, new music for bands to play in their concerts.

We have revamped several aspects of the competition, not least the switch to a public vote to decide the winner which we hope will result in a high level of engagement."

We have revamped several aspects of the competition, not least the switch to a public vote to decide the winner which we hope will result in a high level of engagementPhilip Harper

Exciting event

He added: "The decision to make a short series of broadcast programmes was based on our successful experiences of our online competitions over lockdown, and we hope it means more people from all over the world can experience what is sure to be an exciting event."

Anyone interested in applying should download an application form from www.coryband.com

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mead

Mead takes opportunity to head stateside

November 10 • Steven Mead was one of the first passengers out of the UK to renew musical links in the USA.

Tong

Global Prestige for Tongwynlais Academy

November 10 • The excellence of the Tongwynlais Music Academy is regonised with a Welsh Prestige Award.

Tredeagr

Busy time for Tredegar as they use Sage advise

November 10 • The Welsh champion has been busy of late but won't be losing experience as they look forward to more exciting projects.

Thomas Ruedi

Ruedi inspires German low brass performers

November 10 • Swiss euphonium star Thomas Ruedi leads the return of the special Jenaer Blechblaser Seminar series in Germany

What's on »

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Derwent Brass - A Night To Remember | Derwent Brass

Saturday 13 November • St. Peter's Church, Church Lane, Belper, Derbyshire DE56 1FD

Harlow Brass Band - Harlow Royal British Legion

Sunday 14 November • Harlow Playhouse . Playhouse Square . Harlow CM20 1LS

Glossop Old Band - GLOSSOP OLD BAND REMEMBRANCE CONCERT.

Sunday 14 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

November 10 • We are looking for TUTTI CORNET AND 2nd TROMBONE players.. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening with extras when needed.. Realistic book of concerts and contests planned.. Other players welcome to apply as in this friendly band players willing to move around.

Lydbrook Band

November 9 • Lydbrook Band is recruiting a 2nd Euphonium player to complete our line up for the 2022 contest season with conductor Steve Sykes.. We are a championship section band based in Gloucestershire with easy links from South Wales, Bristol and Birmingham..

Bollington Brass Band

November 9 • We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top