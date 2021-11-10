Ruedi inspires German low brass performers

Swiss euphonium star Thomas Ruedi leads the return of the special Jenaer Blechblaser Seminar series in Germany

Supported by Besson, the Jenaer BlechblÃ¤ser Seminar (Jena Brass Seminar) masterclass series recently made a welcome return following the Coronavirus pandemic break, led by Swiss euphonium star Thomas RÃ¼edi.

Aimed at music students and professionals of all ages, the weekend low brass event saw participants from all over Germany take part.

Performance challenges

The masterclasses were aimed at exploring performance challenges for brass players, with students gaining extensive benefit from his detailed approach.

Creative Director Alexander Richter, told 4BR: "Thomas provided a fantastic comprehensive view, and the feedback we received from delegates was so positive.

The work with him helped each individual to make enormous improvements on expression and character as well as technique, balance, interplay and overall sound."

The Jenaer BlechblÃ¤ser-Seminar was organised by the Jena Competence Centre for Brass with additional support from Besson. In addition, a special 'Mouthpiece Clinic' was provided by Franz Windhager. The renowned Austrian musician gave individual and professional advice.

Thomas provided a fantastic comprehensive view, and the feedback we received from delegates was so positive Creative Director,Alexander Richter

Advertisement

Unique offer

Alexander Richter added: "With our masterclass series we are providing an unique offer to the German brass band scene and its players.

We are now preparing for our 2022 edition as well as out next International Summer Brass Band Camp in August next year with Helen Varley and Chris Houlding as lecturers."