Report & Result: 2021 Austrian National Championship

No horror show for R.E.T. Brass Band as they claim Austrian National title to head to Malmo in 2023.

ret band
  It is the first victory for the band in the Championship Section of the event.

Saturday, 13 November 2021

        

The seventh Austrian National Championships took place at the Kulturraum Trenk.S in Marchtrenk in Upper Austria last weekend, where three bands battled for the top section title and the honour of representing the nation at the 2023 European Championships in Malmö.

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler, Roger Webster and Glen van Looy were the adjudicators with the task of comparing the performances of both the set-work, 'The Torchbearer' by Peter Graham and the band's own-choice selection.

The event was organised by defending champion Brass Band Oberösterreich who locked horns with rivals, Brass Band Fröschl Hall and R.E.T. Brass Band.

Clear winner

In the end there was a clear first-time victory for R.E.T. Brass Band, after coming runner-up in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

They set their stall out with a fine account of the set-work and followed it with an equally imposing rendition of Simon Dobson's evocative 'Horror Show'.

Defending champion Brass Band Oberösterreich had no cause for compliant after not quite reaching the heights of previous performances at the event, although they did impress with their account of 'Fraternity'.

There was also solid renditions to admire from third placed Brass Band Fröschl Hall who played 'Journey of the Lone Wolf', as thei own-choice selection.

Sucess

Speaking about their success on their Facebook page, the winners said: "After our success at the Austrian Brass Band Championships, we of course also congratulate our fellow competitors on their great performances.

A big thank you also goes to the Brass Band Oberösterreich for the professional organisation in Marchtrenk, and we are now looking forward to representing Austria at the European Brass Band Championships (EBBC) 2023 in Malmo!"

The Best Soloist award was presented to Brass Band Frösch Hall's outstanding principal cornet, Thomas Oberleitner, with the 'Best Section' going to the tubas of R.E.T. Brass Band.

Result:


Championship Section:


Set Work/Own Choice = Total

1. R.E.T. Brass Band (Andreas Lackner): 93/95 = 188
2. Brass Band Oberösterreich (Gunther Reisegger): 91/94 = 185
3. Brass Band Fröschl Hall (Corsin Tuor): 90/92 = 182

Best Soloist: Thomas Oberleitner (cornet) — Brass Band Fröschl Hall
Best Section: Tubas (R.E.T. Brass Band)

        

