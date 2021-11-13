Tredegar accompanies Fountain excellence

The newly appointed principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra has renewed brass band links with Welsh Champion.

Welsh champion Tredegar continued their busy build up to their appearance at the Brass in Concert Championship at Sage Gateshead next weekend by linking up with James Fountain to record three works for his forthcoming CD release.

Recently appointed as Principal Trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra, a role which he takes up full time in December, James also took time out of his busy schedule to make the trip to South Wales for the recording with World of Brass.

Delighted

Following the session James told 4BR that he was delighted. "I'm a huge fan of Tredegar's musical outlook. They are a great band and so well prepared by Ian Porthouse.

The long trip was worth every minute of the music making."

Privilege

In response, Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse said: "It was a real privilege to perform with him. He is a remarkable player with such an incredible technique to compliment his fantastic musicality.

My thanks go to James for asking us to accompany him for what is sure to be a superb release."