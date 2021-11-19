                 

Get festive and get Christmas Crowdfunding to boost the coffers

Brass Bands England and the Crowdfunder platform team up to help bands boost their coffers over the festive season.

Crowdfunder
  The festive campaign hopes to enable bands to gain a huge boost to their funding streams

Friday, 19 November 2021

        

A new festive campaign that sees Brass Bands England (BBE) link up with the important Crowdfunder platform to help bands gain an invaluable boost to their fund raising activities has been launched.

BBE has teamed up with the UK's leading crowdfunding platform, who have waived their usual service fees in order to help bands raise even more funds.

Christmas Crowdfunder

'Christmas Crowdfunder' has launched with celebrity backing of music loving television and media presenter Angellica Bell.

#BrassBandsAtChristmas so far features over two dozen bands from across the country and has been designed to raise funds for the organisations taking part as well as raise awareness of brass bands within communities.

What better time

Speaking about the link, Duncan Parker, Crowdfunder's Charity & Philanthropy Director, said: "Brass bands have such a unique and magical role to play in communities at Christmas time, so what better time to remind people of their many benefits?"

Any band can participate in the Crowdfunder campaign, which is still open for registrations.

Duncan added: "We're thrilled that so many bands have already registered to take part, and I know that many others are still in the process, so, if you haven't registered yet — it's not too late to get on board."

Rewards

Angellica Bell, is acting as the public face for the campaign, and she commented: "Through chatting to those involved in brass bands, I've learnt that being part of a band isn't just a hobby, it's a way of life.

Bands are providing both musical and social opportunities for people of all ages in local communities across the country, and those involved in this campaign are trying to keep that going for years to come.

I've got great memories of bands playing carols at Christmas time, so I can't wait to see which bands near me will be out performing and what rewards they'll be offering to those who donate. I'd urge everyone to visit the Crowdfunder page to find out more."

Bands are providing both musical and social opportunities for people of all ages in local communities across the country, and those involved in this campaign are trying to keep that going for years to comeAngellica Bell

Apply for extra support

As part of the national fundraising campaign, a Brass Bands Project Fund has also been set up, enabling the general public to donate to a central fund, rather than supporting a single band.

The Project Fund, administered by Brass Bands England, will be open for BBE member bands to apply, to help bands deliver exciting projects supported by Brass Bands England, and those in need of financial help in a time of crisis.

Details

Details of how to apply to the Brass Bands Project Fund can be found on the BBE website.

To add your fundraising page to the Crowdfunder, or to donate to the fund or support one of the bands taking part, please visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/brassbands

        

