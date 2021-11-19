Pre-order a fantastic celebration CD from the NYBBGB

You can ensure you get your hands on the 70th anniversary National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain CD by pre-ordering it now in time for Christmas.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has just released its special 70th anniversary CD.

'Celebration' celebrates the landmark in fantastic fashion with the Youth and Childrens's Bands featured performing works by the likes of Lucy Pankhurst, Jonathan Bates and Fredrik Schjelderup as well as from the pen of founder Dr Denis Wright and current Director of Artistic Planning Dr Robert Childs.

Wonderful opportunity

Recorded at Repton School in Derbyshire it also offers a wonderful opportunity to support the organisation which provides unique musical experiences for talented young brass band and percussion musicians on its two annual residential courses at Easter and Summer.

All this and you can pre-order your copy to arrive in plenty of time to be the perfect Christmas stocking filler.

Pre-order

All you have to do is go to: https://www.musichouseproductions.co.uk/product/celebration-nybbgb-mhp121-brass-band-cd-recording/