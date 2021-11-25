SBBA heads on-line for AGM & Learning Festival

The Scottish Brass Band Association Annual General Meeting and Learning Festival will be held on-line in January next year.

The Scottish Brass Band Association has announced that its Annual General Meeting and Learning Festival is to be held on Sunday 30th January 2022.

Starting at 10.00am it will be a 'virtual' event held on-line.

Invitations

SBBA Secretary Tom Allan has sent out an invitation letter and pro-forma reply document to all member band secretaries, explaining that further information will be provided in January to allow delegates to access the event by Eventbrite online platform.

Although up to four delegates per band may attend the AGM, only two will have voting powers.

Nominations are requested for the posts of Vice President and Secretary.

Nominations

All nominations — including those for the executive committee — should contain the details of the proposer and the seconder and be received by the secretary at least 14 days before the AGM.

Any proposed alterations to the constitution must be with the secretary no later than Saturday 18th December 2021.