                 

*
banner

News

Live music making rises like a Phoenix in Palanga

The Lithuanian Wind Band Championships and Mnozil Brass herald a step back towards more live music making in Palanga.

Palanga
  The event was well supported and brought a vibrant atmosphere back to the Palanga Concert Hall

Thursday, 25 November 2021

        

Competitive live music making returned to Palanga in Lithuania last weekend when the wonderful coastal town and its impressive Concert Hall hosted the nation's Open Wind Band Championships.

It heralded another step in the progress made by organisers to hold mass participation events at the venue that would have been the welcoming host for the 2020 European Brass Band Championships, but which had to be cancelled due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

Mnozil's Phoenix

30 of the very best Lithuanian wind bands competed for titles in five different sections, and following the contests there was a packed Gala Concert featuring Mnozil Brass, which saw them give the premiere of their new programme set entitled 'Phoenix'.

Speaking to 4BR, composer and conductor Kazys Daugela, who is Associate Professor at Lithuanian Academy of Music & Theatre said: "This was a most significant event. It was so good to have the Palanga Concert Hall filled with youthful energy and amazing musical works.

This competition together with side events such as concerts, workshops, masterclasses, and seminars gave an enormous boast to the banding movement in Lithuania."

We now hope to build on this success further in the coming months and years once moreKazys Daugela

Appeal

He added: "Every year the Lithuanian Brass Band Association is cooperating with different countries to get new repertoire for brass, wind and orchestral ensembles and to especially broaden the appeal and horizons of the brass band movement.

We now hope to build on this success further in the coming months and years once more."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Palanga

Live music making rises like a Phoenix in Palanga

November 25 • The Lithuanian Wind Band Championships and Mnozil Brass herald a step back towards more live music making in Palanga.

sbba

SBBA heads on-line for AGM & Learning Festival

November 25 • The Scottish Brass Band Association Annual General Meeting and Learning Festival will be held on-line in January next year.

Higham

Farr and wide enjoy Higham Hall music making

November 25 • Besson star Owen Farr led delegates on a great weekend of music making in Cumbria.

wALLACE

Her Majesty's Medal for Music awarded to John Wallace CBE

November 24 • The renowned Scottish trumpet player, educator, composer and arts leader is to be the recipient of the Her Majesty's Medal for Music.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Wind Ensemble

Friday 26 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

York Railway Institute Band - Richard Marshall

Friday 26 November • York St John University Chapel. York. North Yorkshire YO31 7EX

Bodmin Town Band - Switch on of Christmas lights, Mount Folly, Bodmin

Friday 26 November • Mount Folly, Bodmin PL312DQ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 27 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Contest: Scottish Open 2021

Saturday 27 November • Mill Street, Perth

Vacancies »

Watford Band

November 24 • Watford Band are looking for players.. Do you play Bb Bass, 1st or 2nd Horn, Baritone or a Percussionist?. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford

Bollington Brass Band

November 22 • We are recruiting and are in need of a Solo Cornet. 1st section North West band looking forward to playing Spectrum at Blackpool this year. We have a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Syston Band

November 22 • We are looking for a Principal Cornet player to join our friendly 4th section band. Whether you are a seasoned front row player or are after a new challenge we are looking for you. We are also looking for Front row Cornets, Trombones, and a Euphonium.

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top