Swiss rejoice at National return

The Swiss National Championships will return this weekend at the Music and Convention Center in Montreux.

54 bands will compete in the six sections of competition at the venue which will be transformed into a Covid-19 bubble over the two days to offer a safe environment for performers, organisers and audience alike.

Only holders of a valid Covid certificate (QR code) will be able to access the 2m2c building.

World Rejoicing

The Championships will begin on Saturday 27th November at the Stravinski Hall (8.30am) with the Second Division bands, followed by the Elite Division. The day will close with the Championship Division bands performing the set-work, 'The World Rejoicing' by Edward Gregson.

Meanwhile, the Miles Davis Hall will host the Fourth Division from 12.30pm, followed by the Third Division.

The results of the Elite, Second, Third and Fourth Division will be announced in the Miles Davis Hall at 10.30pm.

Own choice selections

On Sunday (28th November), the First Division will open proceedings at 9.30am in the Stravinski Hall. It will be followed by the own-choice selections of the Championship Division contenders, with the final set of results announced around 7.00pm.

As always there will be a great deal of interest in the selections which this year will feature 'A Gabrieli Fantasy' (Bert Appermont); 'Two Worlds' (Philip Harper) and 'Glitch' (Daniel Hall).

Added to these are 'A Tale As Yet Untold' (Philip Sparke); 'Audivi Media Nocte' (Oliver Waespi); 'Explorers On The Moon' (Paul Raphael); 'Fraternity' (Thierry Deleruyelle); 'Other Lives' (Oliver Waespi) and 'Realms of Asgard' (Dan Price).

Double hat-trick seekers

Valaisia Brass Band will be looking to make it a 'Double Hat-trick' with an unprecedented sixth successive title in the Blue Riband Championship Division, whilst the Elite Division welcomes two new contenders promoted from 2019 in BML Talents and Brass Band Kirchenmusik FlÃ¼hli.

Ensemble de Cuivres Euphonia, Constellation Brass Band B, Musik Frohsinn Oberburgand Entlebucher Jugend Brass Band will all defend their titles in the other Divisions.

The adjudication panel consists of Ooystein Baadsvik; Jean-Francois Bobillier; Roman Brogli; Remo Capra; Eric Crees; Stephen Cobb; Jan De Haan; Erik Janssen and Thomas Wyss.

Test Pieces:



Championship Division: 'The Word Rejoicing' (Variations on a Lutheran Chorale) (Edward Gregson)

Elite Division: 'La Passuin' (Oliver Waespi)

First Division: 'Bipolarity' (Stjin Aertgeerts)

Second Division: 'Sollicitus' (Fredrick Schjelderup)

Third Division: 'Red Mountain' (Marc Jeanbourquin)

Fourth Division: 'Smoke Sketches' (Daniel Hall)

Excellence Division:



Brass Band Berner Oberland

Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern

Brass Band Fribourg

Brass Band Treize Etoiles

Ensemble de Cuivres Jurassien

Ensemble de Cuivres MÃ©lodia

Ensemble de Cuivres Valaisan

Liberty Brass Band

Valaisia Brass Band

Elite Division:



BML Talents

Brass Band Eglisau

Brass Band Emmental

Brass Band Fribourg

Brass Band Harmonie Neuenkirch

Brass Band Imperial Lenzburg A-Band

Brass Band Kirchenmusik Fluhli

Brass Band Rickenbach

Ensemble de cuivres Euphonia

Graubunden Brass

First Division:



Brass Band Cazis

Brass Band Konkordia Busserach

Brass Band Lotschental

Brass Band MG Reiden

Brass Band RosAlp

Brass Band Schotz

Brass Band Treize Etoiles 'B'

Ensemble de cuivres Ambitus

mgrr Brass Band

Regional Brass Band Bern

Universal Brass Band Wil

Second Division:



Brass Band Abinchova

Brass Band Berner Oberland Junior

Brass Band Feldmusik Escholzmatt

Brass Band Imperial Lenzburg B

Brass Band Junior Valaisan

Brass Band Munsingen

Brass Band Rapperswil-Wierezwil

Brass band Zurich

Constellation Brass Band B

Liberty Junior

Oberwalliser Brass Band

Third Division:



Brass Band Thurgau

Ensemble de Cuivres Jurassien 'B'

Ensemble de Cuivres Melodia 'B'

Jugend Brass Band Michelsamt

MG Richenthal-Langnau

Musik Frohsinn Oberburg

Musikverein Brass Band Henggart

Thunerseebrass

Fourth Division:



Entlebucher Jugend Brass Band

Hinterlander Jugend Brass Band

Jugend Brass Band Oberer Sempachersee

Jugend Brass Band Regionale Musikschule Liestal

More information:



http://www.swissbrass.ch and www.saisonculturelle.ch