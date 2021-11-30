Reg Vardy adds to Perth boost

A rejuvenated Reg Vardy Band has plenty to look forward to after Perth podium success at Scottish Open.

Following their fine runner-up finish at the recent Scottish Open Championship in Perth the Reg Vardy Band has conformed a number of new signings as they look towards the new 2022 contesting year with rejuvenated confidence.

New signings

David Gilson joins from Milnrow on principal cornet, with Graeme Tindall moving to the assistant principal. Kevin Smith comes in on solo cornet from First Section National Champion Kingdom Brass to add further experience.

Daniel Brown takes on the solo baritone role following the departure of Fiona Casewell to concentrate on conducting. Daniel is one of five army musicians now with the band with Andrew Brown joining on EEb tuba and Jeff Bailey on solo cornet.

Completing the new raft of additions is Adam Penlington who has joined from Rainford on principal EEb tuba. Adam is currently studying medicine at Newcastle University.

Management boost

In addition, the administration of the band has also been boosted by the appointment of Band Manager David Conway. The euphonium player will take on the role in addition to his full time job as Deputy Technical Director at Sunderland University.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We welcome all the new players to the band and we couldn't have asked for a better start together than at Perth on the weekend to come runner -up with our solo euphonium Andrew Hedley also taking the 'Best Euphonium' prize.

We have returned from the Covid-19 lockdown a much changed band and we are looking really looking forward to 2022."