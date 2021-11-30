                 

New state youth band set up in Victoria

The Australian state of Victoria will see a revival of its representative youth band.

Victoria
  The youngsters will once again have a fantastic musical opportunity.

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

        

The Victorian State Youth Brass Band in Australia is to be revived through a new partnership.

It will see the Victorian Bands League enter a partnership with Skunkworks Community Limited.

Opportunities

Skunkworks Community Limited is an independent, not for profit Production Company committed to working together with our partners and clients to provide opportunities for artistic development and collaboration between community arts organisations and professional artists.

With a strong focus on developing and promoting involvement in community music making, Skunkworks runs a number of programs to develop young and aspiring musicians with a philosophy of small empowered teams developing innovative solutions.

Promote and inspire

The Band is open to young brass and percussion musicians up to the age of 25 and aims to promote and inspire the development of musical talents.

It is hoped that it will bring together the best young brass and percussion musicians and ensure the continued vibrancy of brass band performing in an exciting new way.

This is a fantastic opportunity for young musicians from across the state of Victoria to gain top level musical direction and performance opportunities whilst creating friendships that will last a lifetimeMegan Stapleton

Fantastic

Speaking about the initiative, Megan Stapleton, VBL President told 4BR: "This is a fantastic opportunity for young musicians from across the state of Victoria to gain top level musical direction and performance opportunities whilst creating friendships that will last a lifetime."

In response, Colin Harrison, Director, Skunkworks Community Limited added: "We are very excited to be working with the VBL in this historic initiative.

We will be bringing our professional experience and a range of world class musicians to collaborate with the members of the band through new initiatives and our already established programmes."

More information:

For more information visit: www.vbl.org.au

        

