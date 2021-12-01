4BR Quiz: First day of Festive Fun

We have four great CDs to be won courtesy of our friends at Wobplay.com
So if you want to enjoy the recently acclaimed 'Concert Series' performances from Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory, Grimethorpe and Tredegar, then see if you can make the link...
Question:
As it's the first day of Christmas — what's the link between the British Open test-pieces of 1884, 1936, 1999 and 2015?
Answers:
Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com
Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Friday 3rd December