10th anniversary sees two additions to Ray Farr Flugels

Two new traditional models are added to the Ray Farr Flugel range to celebrate the company's 10th anniversary.

Ray Farr Flugels is celebrating its 10th anniversary on 1st December with the launch of two new models.

New additions

To add to the success of its 'Signature' flugel, come two 'Traditional' models; one with the traditional 6"diameter bell and the other with a 7"diameter bell. Both options are on the right-side to further reflect the traditional design.

There are now five beautiful finish option on the three models.

In addition to the popular Bright Silver Plate or Bright Silver Plate with 24 carat gold trim, or 24 Carat Gold Plate throughout you can now choose a Plain Lacquer finish to highlight the Rose-Copper bell or Lacquer and a new Scratched Bell finish.

Extra mile

The company has gone the extra mile to ensure the design, manufacture, electro-plating and lacquering are of the highest quality with attention to detail in component parts such as the fully adjustable round 3rd trigger to suit all hands.

Players at all levels across the banding world have picked the instruments to perform on — from the USA to Japan, UK to Australia, with the likes of former Black Dyke flugel star Zoe Lovatt-Cooper stating that the "the intonation is the best that I have ever played, which I feel the other leading flugels haven't mastered yet."

Customer service is also so important.

as they come direct from the factory at 30% discount they are delivered free of charge anywhere in the UK and Europe and just £70 delivery for the rest of the world Ray Farr Flugels

Advertisement

Major attraction

Ray Farr Flugel's worldwide 'Without Obligation 2 Week Approval' facility has been a major attraction for potential buyers — enabling performers to really test the characteristics of their instrument choice before purchasing.

In addition, as they come direct from the factory at 30% discount they are delivered free of charge anywhere in the UK and Europe and just £70 delivery for the rest of the world.

Find out more:

To find out more go to:

http://www.rayfarrflugels.com