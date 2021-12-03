                 

New addition to Denis Wick board

Steven Greenall has been appointed a director of Denis Wick Products Ltd, strengthening link between the two leading Queen's Enterprise Award winning companies.

Greenall wick
  Steven Greenall joins the board of the company following the retirement of Denis Wick

Friday, 03 December 2021

        

Denis Wick Products Limited has appointed Steven Greenall to its board of directors.

The Founder and CEO of Warwick Music Group is Chairman of the Music Industries Association, the UK music industry trade body, and is a hugely respected figure within the sector in leading understanding and the promotion of musical education, inclusivity, diversity and sustainability.

Retirement

The appointment follows the announcement of the retirement, aged 90, of Denis Wick as the head of the iconic company that bears his name, and which like Warwick Music Group has been awarded a prestigious Queens Award for Enterprise.

Warwick Music Group has gained worldwide accolades for the development of its carbon-neutral plastic pBone, pCornet and pTrumpet instruments, which have reached well over half a million sales in over 60 countries across the globe.

We are thrilled that Steven is joining us on the board. It is good to know that we have someone with his breadth of experience of the music industry to help take us to the next levelStephen Wick

Thrilled and honoured

Speaking about the appointment, Stephen Wick, CEO of Denis Wick Products, told 4BR: "We are thrilled that Steven is joining us on the board.

It is good to know that we have someone with his breadth of experience of the music industry to help take us to the next level."

In response Steven Greenall added: "I'm honoured to join this iconic manufacturer. It has established a world-wide reputation over more than half a century and is known and loved by brass players everywhere.

Having forged a close working relationship with them over a number of years, I'm looking forward to help build on the company's legacy of providing superb quality, precision-engineered products that meet the needs of brass players at all levels."

Steven Greenall will continue his roles as CEO of Warwick Music Group and Board Chair of the UK's Music Industries Association.

        

