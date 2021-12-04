Baker brings Police role to a close

Leigh Baker has decided to step down from his role as Musical Director of South Yorkshire Police Band after 14 years at the helm.

His tenure saw the band build in confidence and consistency to claim Yorkshire Area titles in 2011 and again in 2019 in the Second Section which led to them going on to claim the National title in Cheltenham.

The band also enjoyed other local contesting success as well as building a fine reputation for their concert appearances.

Travel time

Leigh's recent house move has increased his travel time to South Yorkshire, and after great deliberation, he has taken the decision to step down after the busy Christmas season.

He told 4BR: "I'm sad to be moving on. The band is in great shape with a fabulous set up and ethos, and I'm sure they will continue to make significant progress. I'm looking forward to new (nearer!) challenges in the new year."

Fruitful

Band Manager, Simon Davies added: "Leigh's time with the band has been so fruitful in terms of high-quality concerts and contests. We are sorry to see him go and wish him well in his future ventures."