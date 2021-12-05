                 

*
Morvern calls time on decade of excellence at Rainford

Morvern Sinclair has decided to step down as principal cornet of Rainford Band after 10 years of acclaimed excellence.

Rainford
  The Rainford Band has thanked Movern Sinclair for her outstanding playing.

Sunday, 05 December 2021

        

After nearly 10 years leading from the principal cornet chair, Morvern Sinclair is to relinquish the position with the Rainford Band for family reasons.

During her tenure, the much admired former Foden's and Black Dyke star has won numerous 'Best Instrumentalist' and 'Best Cornet' accolades at a number of contests, as well as making acclaimed contributions to performances that resulted in podium finishes at both the North West Regional Championships and Scottish Open.

Morvern's final appearance in the role will at Rainford's series of popular Christmas concerts.

Thanks

Band Chairman Geoff Hunter told 4BR: "Morvern has been a dedicated, inspirational lead player for us. She is an extraordinary talented musician and has been a key influence in the band's musical development over the last decade. She leaves with our grateful thanks and our very best wishes for the future."

        

TAGS: Rainford Silver

