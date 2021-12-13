Back to the Music with Victoria Brass

                 

Monday, 13 December 2021

        

As a postscript to their recent debut concert performance, Victoria Brass from Melbourne has announced a Youth Initiative to attract and inspire young brass and percussion players aged between 9 and 25 from across the state and beyond.

Back to the Music

The 'Back to the Music' initiative is to be held at Camp Howqua — under 3 hours from Melbourne — from Monday 24th January to Friday 28th January

Run by players from Victoria Brass under the leadership of Musical Director, Dr Matthew van Emmerik it promises to provide 'great music and great fun while making new friends.'

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The benefits will be to make great music while making new friends and having fun. We want to build and improve player's skill sets so that they can be ahead of things as they start their new school terms in 2022."

We want to build and improve player's skill sets so that they can be ahead of things as they start their new school terms in 2022spokesperson

Scholarships

It was also confirmed that through the generosity of an anonymous donor, two full scholarships worth over $A1000 covering all expenses were available to two worthy students.

Further details

Further details can be found at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063932914205

        

