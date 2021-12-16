                 

News

Curtin goes Dutch with Adams link

The Foden's euphonium star has become an Adams Brass Artist.

Curtin
  Gary Curtin with his new Adams instrument

Thursday, 16 December 2021

        

Foden's euphonium star Gary Curtin has become an Adams Brass Artist.

The international instrument maker, based in Ittervoort in the Netherlands, is a renowned maker of percussion equipment, but has also gained respect over the past two decades for its brass instruments spearheaded by Miel Adams.

It has enabled the company to design, manufacture and build their instruments at their base, utilising the experience of their craftspeople.

Test

Gary recently travelled to the Netherlands to test the various euphonium models in Adams' line up of euphoniums.

Speaking to 4BR, Ruud Corstjens, Adams Arts Relations Manager said that the company was delighted to welcome Gary on board: "I was thrilled when Gary called me to make an appointment to test our euphoniums.

We've been making progress for several years and have found more players dare to look beyond the established names. When a top musician like Gary calls to express his appreciation, it feels like a reward for our hard work."

The company currently has three professional models: The E1, E2 and E3. They also produce a student 'Sonic' model.

Great instruments

Talking about the move, Gary told 4BR: "Having tested roughly 15 or so instruments of all different shapes, sizes, thicknesses and materials, I believe I have found a truly great instrument to work for me as both a band player and a soloist.

My inclination was to go with the E2 before I arrived, which is composed of a thicker metal, .80 gauge, as it's important that the instrument can endure some real fortissimo dynamics that are played by top class brass bands."

Choice

He added: "My final choice was an E1 .70 gauge, with heavy valve caps. The great thing about this for me was that I felt the instrument was open across all registers.

The instrument could really sing, the tuning is fantastic and all the notes, even the elusive C# above the stave is open."

Adams don't yet have a big name in the UK as part of the brass band scene, but once people begin to try these instruments, I'm certain they will find a firm foothold in the marketGary Curtin

Eye catching

Gary also revealed that he opted for a brushed antique finish with ornate engraving design.

"It has certainly gleaned some attention at the band room, online and at our first Christmas concert over the weekend,"Gary said.

"Adams don't yet have a big name in the UK as part of the brass band scene, but once people begin to try these instruments, I'm certain they will find a firm foothold in the market."

        

