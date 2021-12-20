                 

*
News

Morrison looks to hit heights at Hammonds

Alan Morrison is the latest experienced player to join the ranks of the Hammonds Band on soprano cornet..

Hammonds
  Alan Morrison is the latest signing for the Yorkshire band

Monday, 20 December 2021

        

The Hammonds Band continues to make headline signings as they look to make a significant mark on the major contesting and concert platforms during 2022.

Soprano role

Following the recent signing of Kirsty Abbotts on principal cornet, it has now been announced that the vastly experienced Alan Morrison will now take on the soprano cornet role.

It is hoped he will make his concert debut as soon as possible with his first contest outing earmarked for the British Open in January. He joins following an enjoyable spell with City of Hull Band.

The former Grimethorpe and Brighouse & Rastrick principal cornet is no stranger to the instrument and played on it at major competitions in the past — including the British Open as far back as 2001 when he gave a notable performance with the then Travelsphere Band on 'Les Preludes'.

Building big

Speaking about the appointment he said: "I'm delighted to be taking on the position with the Hammonds. They are a band with a rich banding history and one that is building big for the future.

I would like to thank everyone at City of Hull. Despite the restrictions of Covid 19 I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with them."

I'm delighted to be taking on the position with the Hammonds. They are a band with a rich banding history and one that is building big for the futureAlan Morrison

Wonderful addition

In response to the news, Musical Director, Morgan Griffiths commented: "We have been re-building with purpose over the last few months and Alan is a wonderful addition to the cornet section led by Kirsty Abbotts."

Alan replaces long standing soprano Robert Jagger who gave huge commitment to Hammonds over the last 7 years. The band stated that they wished him well for the future."

        

TAGS: Hammonds Saltaire

Hammonds

