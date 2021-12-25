2021 4BR Solo CD of the Year

David King's remarkable 'Resurrection' CD has claimed the 4BR Solo CD of the Year accolade.

Winner: Resurrection (Prof David King)

2. Magical Memories for Trumpet and Organ (Tine Thing Helseth)

3. Matryoshka (Ross Dunne)

David King's long awaited CD, described as "a remarkable display of opaque, self-contained artistry"by 4BR Editor Iwan Fox, was the overwhelming winner of a category that this year contained a number of outstanding releases from performers.

'Resurrection' gained 11 first choice preferences from our international panel of critics to deservedly give the Australian the accolade.

Time Thing Helseth's very personal release was runner-up, claiming three first choice preferences, whilst the hugely impressive debut release from Tredegar tenor horn star Ross Dunne, which also gained three first choices preference votes, was third.

There were also first preference choices for the A4 Quartet, whilst no fewer than eight of then nominations gained a top three vote from the judges.

Resurrection

David King

Featuring: Amir Farid (piano)

Oaklands Productions: CD001

Review: https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/products/cd702.asp

Panel



The Awards Panel consisted of:

Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)

Past Winners:



2020: Eire Time — Gary Curtin

2019: The Symphonic Euphonium II — David Childs

2018: Life Force â€” Peter Moore

2017: The Demonic Virtuoso â€” Owen Farr

2016: Fantasy â€” Philip Cobb

2015: Parallel Realities â€” David Thornton

2014: The Symphonic Euphonium â€” David Childs

2013: Stories of Life â€” Glenn Van Looy

2012: Diamonds â€” Steven Mead

2011: Dreaming of the Masters â€” Jens Lindemann

2010: Moto Perpetuo â€” David Childs

2009: Salt of the Earth â€” Les Neish

2008: Audacious â€” Steven Mead

2007: Eminence â€” Richard Marshall

2006: The World of the Euphonium: Volume 5 â€” Steven Mead

2005: Blaze â€” Richard Marshall

2004: Legend â€” Peter Roberts

2003: A Winter's Tale â€” Martin Winter