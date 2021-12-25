2021 4BR Test Piece of the Year

Edward Gregon's much anticipated 'The World Rejoicing' is the 4BR Test Piece of the Year.

Winner: 'The World Rejoicing' (Edward Gregson) — Dutch & Swiss National Championships



2. 'Heroes' (Bruce Broughton) — National Championship of Great Britain

3. 'Las Passuin' (Oliver Wasepi) — Elite Division Swiss National Championship

No doubting the winner in this category — with Edward Gregson's long awaited and eagerly anticipated 'The World Rejoicing' taking the honours with no fewer than 11 first choices preferences form our panel of critics.

The title perhaps summed up the feelings of performers and audiences alike — but it was the music itself that created such an impression when it was finally heard in The Netherlands and then Switzerland. More performances to come hopefully in the next few months too.

It was much closer for the podium places with Broughton's 'Heroes' just pipping Oliver Waespi's 'Las Passiuin' to claim the runner-up spot — both gaining three first choice preferences from the judges.

Nine of the pieces nominated gained a podium choice with six gaining at least one first choice preference.

The Awards Panel consisted of:

Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)

2020: Neverland (Christopher Bond)

2019: Dear Cassandraâ€¦(Ludovic Neurohr)

2018: Concerto Grosso (Derek Bourgeois)

2017: Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)

2016: Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)

2015: The God Particle (Rolf Rudin)

2014: Vita Aeterna Variations (Ed de Boer writing as Alexander Comitas)

2013: Of Distant Memories (Music in an Olden Style) (Edward Gregson)

2012: Goldberg 2012 (Svein Henrik Giske)

2011: Breath of Souls (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

2010: Saint Saens Variations (Philip Sparke)

2009: Titan's Progress (Hermann Pallhuber)

2008: The Dark Side of the Moon (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

2007: Music for Battle Creek (Philip Sparke)

2006: Vienna Nights (Philip Wilby)

2005: Eden (Dr. John Pickard)

2004: St. Magnus (Kenneth Downie)

2003: Festival Music (Eric Ball)

2002: Masquerade (Philip Wilby)

2001: Albion (Jan Van der Roost)