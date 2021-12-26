                 

News

Renshaw to direct final chord with Stannington

30 years of outstanding direction will come to an end at Skegness early in the New Year for Derek Renshaw with Stannington Band.

Renshaw
  Derek led Stannington to the Yorkshire Regional title in 2016

The widely respected Derek Renshaw has called time on 30 highly successful years of full time conducting.

Although he will stand down as MD with Stannington Band following their performance at the forthcoming Butlin's Mineworkers Festival, he will however remain with the band as a player and looks forward to working under his successor.

Prize winning success

Derek has led several bands to prize winning success — including memorable National title victories with ASDA Stocksbridge in 2001 and Unite the Union in 2012 (First Section) and again in 2016 with Stannington (Second Section).

He also added Yorkshire Regional Championship wins in 2000, 2001, 2012 and 2016 as well as numerous other local and regional events — from the Huddersfield & District BBA contest in 1990 to the NEDDCA event in 2018.

Derek has stated that he hopes, time permitting, to be able to help other bands out in the future as well as develop his adjudication portfolio.

The band achieved our finest accolades under his direction — including those Yorkshire and National title successes and securing promotion to the Championship Section in previous yearsStannington Band

Tribute

Paying tribute to Derek, Band Chairman, Phil Attrill told 4BR: "Everyone at Stannington Brass wishes to express their huge thanks to Derek for all the success he has brought the band over many years.

The band achieved our finest accolades under his direction — including those Yorkshire and National title successes and securing promotion to the Championship Section in previous years.

None of this could have been achieved without Derek's commitment and dedication. We are thrilled Derek is staying with us as a playing member and will bring invaluable quality to the cornet section."

        

