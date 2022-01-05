                 

Brabbins prize to be claimed by conducting talent

The opportunity to work alongside Martyn Brabbins at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is up for grabs — and you can enjoy the competitive action too.

Brabbins
  The winner will have the opportunity to work alongside Martyn Brabbins

Wednesday, 05 January 2022

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) is hoping that its first major project of 2022 will see brass band fans take the opportunity to come along and support the organisation.

The final of the Weston Conductor's Competition will be held on Saturday 29th January at De Montfort School in Evesham.

Contenders

Six contenders will look to claim the opportunity to work as an Associate Conductor alongside Martyn Brabbins, the Musical Director English National Opera on the Summer Residential Course of the NYBBGB at Taunton School between the 30th July and 6th August.

The winner will also conduct a work at the end of course concert as well as receive a fee of £500.

The six conductors will be given 20 minutes to work on one of three classic brass band marches — 'Mephistopheles', 'Knight Templar' or 'The Cossack' to impress the adjudication panel of Dr Robert Childs, Capt Sam Hairsine RM and Martyn Brabbins himself.

The finalists will work on three compositions — Eric Ball's 'Resurgam', Philip Sparke's 'Music for a Festival' and Peter Graham's 'Shine as the Light'4BR

Finalists

The trio of finalists chosen will work on three compositions — Eric Ball's iconic 'Resurgam', Philip Sparke's lively 'Music for a Festival' and Peter Graham's concert finisher 'Shine as the Light'.

Come along

The action starts at 10.00am with the result being announced at around 4.30pm.

De Montfort School
Four Pools Road
Evesham
Worcestershire
WR11 1DG

Tickets: £5.00
https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/event/nybbgb-conductors-competition

        

