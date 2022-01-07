No Butlin's for 2023 but hopes for 2024 return

4BR has been informed that there will not be a Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival in 2023, but there are hopes for a return in 2024.

With the Butlins Resort Skegness looking forward to welcoming competitors and guests to its Open Brass Band Festival this weekend, 4BR has been informed that event is not scheduled to take place in 2023.

However, it has been confirmed that Butlin's and Festival organisers are working to secure a date for 2024.

Sincere thanks

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome bands and guests to what promises to be another fabulous brass band festival.

Our sincere thanks go to everyone who has worked tirelessly to make the festival happen, especially in these difficult circumstances.

This is our 18th festival event and one which continues to be enjoyed by the brass band movement and its supporters from all over the UK and abroad. This weekend promises to provide yet more great contesting and brass band entertainment — something we are very proud of."

Butlins and the Festival organisers are working together to secure a date in 2024 when it is hoped that this popular family weekend will be able to return spokesperson

Advertisement

Calendar issues

They added: "It is therefore with great sadness that that the festival will be unable to take place in January 2023 owing to calendar issues.

However, Butlins and the Festival organisers are working together to secure a date in 2024 when it is hoped that this popular family weekend will be able to return."