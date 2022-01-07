                 

*
banner

News

No Butlin's for 2023 but hopes for 2024 return

4BR has been informed that there will not be a Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival in 2023, but there are hopes for a return in 2024.

Butlins
  There will be no festival in 2023 but hopes are for a 2024 return

Friday, 07 January 2022

        

With the Butlins Resort Skegness looking forward to welcoming competitors and guests to its Open Brass Band Festival this weekend, 4BR has been informed that event is not scheduled to take place in 2023.

However, it has been confirmed that Butlin's and Festival organisers are working to secure a date for 2024.

Sincere thanks

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome bands and guests to what promises to be another fabulous brass band festival.

Our sincere thanks go to everyone who has worked tirelessly to make the festival happen, especially in these difficult circumstances.

This is our 18th festival event and one which continues to be enjoyed by the brass band movement and its supporters from all over the UK and abroad. This weekend promises to provide yet more great contesting and brass band entertainment — something we are very proud of."

Butlins and the Festival organisers are working together to secure a date in 2024 when it is hoped that this popular family weekend will be able to returnspokesperson

Calendar issues

They added: "It is therefore with great sadness that that the festival will be unable to take place in January 2023 owing to calendar issues.

However, Butlins and the Festival organisers are working together to secure a date in 2024 when it is hoped that this popular family weekend will be able to return."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

rncm

RNCM pioneers new online conducting course

January 7 • The Royal Northern College of Music has launched ConductIT, a new learning resource for conductors.

Butlins

No Butlin's for 2023 but hopes for 2024 return

January 7 • 4BR has been informed that there will not be a Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival in 2023, but there are hopes for a return in 2024.

Foden

Foden's seek new players

January 7 • National champion looks to inspire the next generation of musical talent in their ranks.

Prepred

Be prepared for Butlin's...

January 7 • If you are coming to the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival this weekend make sure you are Covid-19 prepared.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

Easingwold Town Band

January 6 • Vacancies for Principal Cornet and a Tutti Solo Cornet in our friendly and team-spirited 4th-section registered band, as we look to retain our North of England 4th-section winners title in March 2022. Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15 p.m.

Thundersley Brass Band

January 6 • Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: . PRINCIPAL CORNET and BBb BASS . to complete our line-up for the Areas contest in Stevenage on Sunday 20th March and upcoming engagements this year.

Severn Tunnel Band

January 5 • Severn Tunnel Band are looking for a new conductor for 2022. We are a friendly and sociable 4th Section band and applicants should be able to demonstrate their ability to work with and enthuse players of all ages and abilities.

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top