News

Cory add to foundation team

The European champion brings in a new signing to their tuba team.

Tynan
  Tommy Tynan will take on the principal Eb tuba role

Wednesday, 12 January 2022

        

The Cory Band has announced the signing of Tommy Tynan as their new principal Eb tuba.

He will join the world's number 1 ranked band in time for the Welsh Regional Championships in Swansea in March, before completing his undergraduate music studies at Huddersfield University and subsequently moving permanently to Wales later in the year.

Successor

He will replace the outgoing Simon Howell who has held the role of principal tuba for the past 14 years. His final engagement with the band will be on 20th February.

Speaking about the appointment, MD Philip Harper told 4BR: "Simon had indicated to me for some time his intention to step down. He's been such an asset to the band for so many years that a successor has proved very difficult to find.

However, Tommy has impressed everyone at the concerts he has linked up with us in terms of his playing and his professional and personable approach.

I'm certain he will become a key member and I look forward to a smooth transition over the coming months."

Tommy has impressed everyone at the concerts he has linked up with us in terms of his playing and his professional and personable approach

Testament

Also responding to the news, Stewart Worthy, Subject Leader at University of Huddersfield, added: "We are extremely proud. Tommy has continued to develop as an outstanding musician since he arrived with us, and it is a testament to his hard work and the strong culture of brass playing at Huddersfield that made this signing possible.

He is the second student in recent years to join Cory and we hope to continue producing more outstanding players who can follow in his footsteps."

        

