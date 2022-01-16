                 

*
banner

News

UniBrass Gala leads with trom attractions

Performances by Dennis Rollins, the Bone-afide trombone quartet and Friary Brass Band will entertain the audience at the UniBrass Gala Concert.

Bone afide
  The Bone afide ensemble will be featured at the event

Sunday, 16 January 2022

        

The UniBrass Championships will be rounded off this year with a Gala Concert set to feature a cross-genre trombone spectacular.

Line-up

The event takes place on Saturday 5th of February at the University of Sheffield's Octagon Centre and will also feature Friary Brass Band alongside jazz trombonist Dennis Rollins and the trombone quartet, Bone-afide.

Friary Brass under MD Chris King will make the trip up the M1 to join the award-winning Dennis Rollins. They will perform a number of bespoke arrangements together, as well as their own brand of entertainment.

Completing the line-up are Bone-afide. The Royal Philharmonic Society Philip Jones Prize-winning group will also join Dennis to perform some specially commissioned arrangements.

Excited

UniBrass Foundation Chair Andy Straiton told 4BR: "We are excited that this year's concert will showcase some fantastic jazz and brass band music. I've no doubt it will be unlike anything we've seen before at UniBrass!"

Tickets are available from £14, and discounted combination tickets are also available covering both the concert and the UniBrass contest taking place earlier in the day.

We are excited that this year's concert will showcase some fantastic jazz and brass band music. I've no doubt it will be unlike anything we've seen before at UniBrass!4BR

More information

For more information and to get tickets visit: www.unib.co.uk/2022

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Edward Gregson

Gregson to featured on BBC

January 16 • Edward Gregson will be the featured as 'Composer of the Week' on BBC Radio 3 later this month.

Award

Back dated trophies for Cory

January 16 • Cory has finally got its hands on long awaited awards for being the world's number 1 ranked band.

Kerkrade

Draw made for World Music Contest

January 16 • The draw has been for the brass band competitions at the World Music Contest in Kerkrade later this year — with bands from the UK to Japan in the line-ups.

Bone afide

UniBrass Gala leads with trom attractions

January 16 • Performances by Dennis Rollins, the Bone-afide trombone quartet and Friary Brass Band will entertain the audience at the UniBrass Gala Concert.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Black Dyke Band - Marlborough College

Sunday 16 January • Bath Road, Marlborough, . SN8 1PA

Glossop Old Band - Arnfield Brass.

Sunday 16 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. Sk13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Contest: 168th British Open

Sunday 23 January • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Shrewsbury Brass Band

January 15 • Are you looking for a change of scene or want to get back into banding with an ambitious and hardworking band? We have a vacancy for an experienced front row cornet player, BBb Bass player, and 2 percussionists.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 15 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **EEb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

January 15 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed **BBb BASS PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top