UniBrass Gala leads with trom attractions

Performances by Dennis Rollins, the Bone-afide trombone quartet and Friary Brass Band will entertain the audience at the UniBrass Gala Concert.

The UniBrass Championships will be rounded off this year with a Gala Concert set to feature a cross-genre trombone spectacular.





Line-up

The event takes place on Saturday 5th of February at the University of Sheffield's Octagon Centre and will also feature Friary Brass Band alongside jazz trombonist Dennis Rollins and the trombone quartet, Bone-afide.

Friary Brass under MD Chris King will make the trip up the M1 to join the award-winning Dennis Rollins. They will perform a number of bespoke arrangements together, as well as their own brand of entertainment.

Completing the line-up are Bone-afide. The Royal Philharmonic Society Philip Jones Prize-winning group will also join Dennis to perform some specially commissioned arrangements.

Excited

UniBrass Foundation Chair Andy Straiton told 4BR: "We are excited that this year's concert will showcase some fantastic jazz and brass band music. I've no doubt it will be unlike anything we've seen before at UniBrass!"

Tickets are available from £14, and discounted combination tickets are also available covering both the concert and the UniBrass contest taking place earlier in the day.

More information

For more information and to get tickets visit: www.unib.co.uk/2022