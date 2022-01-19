All go for amended RNCM Festival of Brass

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) has confirmed that its 2022 Brass Festival will
will take place at the end of January.
However, due to Covid-19 restrictions and difficulties affecting rehearsals, Cory and Foden's Bands have made the decision to withdraw from what will now become a two-day even over Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th January.
Understandable decision
Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh told 4BR: "It is disappointing not to be able to welcome these two world-class bands to the festival but we understand their decision, are we look forward to their return in 2023.
The American trumpet virtuoso Rex Richardson has also decided not to travel to the UK at this time, but we hope that he will be able to come across next year to play Peter Graham's 'Concerto'."
Fairey insert
He added: "With Foden's absence the festival will now begin on Saturday 29th January.
I'm delighted to say that we will still be able to enjoy two full days of the best of brass, with WFEL Fairey Band taking up our invitation to fill the gap left by Cory Band on Sunday 30th January.
The band was waiting prepared due to any Covid-19 challenges that arose and I'm thrilled that under Adam Cooke they will present a substantial programme of classics and recent discoveries that follow the festival themes this year."
The RNCM has also extended its thanks to the band and management at WFEL Fairey Band for accepting the invitation at short notice.
Anyone who has already booked a ticket for these events will be contacted by the RNCM shortly.
Audience Covid-19 protocols
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/whats-on/booking-information/covid-19-audience-protocol/
Saturday 29th January:
11.00am
RNCM Concert Hall
RNCM Brass Band
Conductor: Dr David Thornton
Soloist: Justine Gormley (piano)
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-brass-band/
RNCM Theatre
1.30pm
Young Musicians' Showcase
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/young-musicians-showcase/
RNCM Concert Hall
3.00pm
Tredegar Band
Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Soloist: Peter Moore (trombone)
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band/
RNCM Theatre
4.45pm
Junior RNCM Brass Band
Conductors: Les Neish and Juan Ortuno
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/junior-rncm-brass-band/
Carole Nash Recital Room
6.15pm
Pre-Concert Event
RNCM Concert Hall
7.30pm
Black Dyke Band
Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs
Soloist: Brett Baker (trombone)
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/black-dyke-band/
Sunday 30th January:
RNCM Concert Hall
11.00am
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Conductor: Dr David Thornton
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/grimethorpe-colliery-band/
RNCM Theatre
1.30pm
The 2022 John Golland Award Final
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-2022-j-golland-award-final/
RNCM Concert Hall
3.00pm
WFEL Fairey Band
Conductor: Adam Cooke
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-fairey-band/
Carole Nash Recital Room
4.45pm
Brass Bands England presentation
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-bands-england/
RNCM Concert Hall
6.30pm
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Conductor: Prof David King
For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brighouse-and-rastrick-band/