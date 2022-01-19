                 

*
banner

News

All go for amended RNCM Festival of Brass

The RNCM Festival of Brass will take place on Saturday and Sunday 29th/30th January with an amended schedule of performances.

rncm
  The festival has an amended schedule this year due to Covid-19

Wednesday, 19 January 2022

        

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) has confirmed that its 2022 Brass Festival will
will take place at the end of January.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions and difficulties affecting rehearsals, Cory and Foden's Bands have made the decision to withdraw from what will now become a two-day even over Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th January.

Understandable decision

Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh told 4BR: "It is disappointing not to be able to welcome these two world-class bands to the festival but we understand their decision, are we look forward to their return in 2023.

The American trumpet virtuoso Rex Richardson has also decided not to travel to the UK at this time, but we hope that he will be able to come across next year to play Peter Graham's 'Concerto'."

Fairey insert

He added: "With Foden's absence the festival will now begin on Saturday 29th January.

I'm delighted to say that we will still be able to enjoy two full days of the best of brass, with WFEL Fairey Band taking up our invitation to fill the gap left by Cory Band on Sunday 30th January.

The band was waiting prepared due to any Covid-19 challenges that arose and I'm thrilled that under Adam Cooke they will present a substantial programme of classics and recent discoveries that follow the festival themes this year."

The RNCM has also extended its thanks to the band and management at WFEL Fairey Band for accepting the invitation at short notice.

Anyone who has already booked a ticket for these events will be contacted by the RNCM shortly.

Audience Covid-19 protocols


https://www.rncm.ac.uk/whats-on/booking-information/covid-19-audience-protocol/


Saturday 29th January:


11.00am
RNCM Concert Hall
RNCM Brass Band
Conductor: Dr David Thornton
Soloist: Justine Gormley (piano)

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-brass-band/


RNCM Theatre
1.30pm
Young Musicians' Showcase

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/young-musicians-showcase/


RNCM Concert Hall
3.00pm
Tredegar Band
Conductor: Ian Porthouse
Soloist: Peter Moore (trombone)

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band/


RNCM Theatre
4.45pm
Junior RNCM Brass Band
Conductors: Les Neish and Juan Ortuno

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/junior-rncm-brass-band/


Carole Nash Recital Room
6.15pm
Pre-Concert Event


RNCM Concert Hall
7.30pm
Black Dyke Band
Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs
Soloist: Brett Baker (trombone)

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/black-dyke-band/


Sunday 30th January:


RNCM Concert Hall
11.00am
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Conductor: Dr David Thornton

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/grimethorpe-colliery-band/


RNCM Theatre
1.30pm
The 2022 John Golland Award Final

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-2022-j-golland-award-final/


RNCM Concert Hall
3.00pm
WFEL Fairey Band
Conductor: Adam Cooke

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-fairey-band/


Carole Nash Recital Room
4.45pm
Brass Bands England presentation

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brass-bands-england/


RNCM Concert Hall
6.30pm
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
Conductor: Prof David King

For details go to:
https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brighouse-and-rastrick-band/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Paul Hindmarsh

Wednesday interview with Paul Hindmarsh

January 19 • We catch up with Paul Hindmarsh, the Artistic Director of the RNCM Brass Festival, ahead of the showcase event at the end of the month in Manchester.

Dobcross

Cutt passes on Argos experience at Dobcross

January 19 • Garry Cutt has paid a welcome visit to Dobcross Silver Band to help with their preparations for the forthcoming North West Regional Championships.

Cross

Death of Ian Brown

January 19 • The death has been announced of the respected euphonium player Ian Brown

Perth

Scottish Championship judges announced

January 19 • The judges who will make the all important decisions in Perth in March have been announced.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Black Dyke Band - RNCM Brass Band Festival

Saturday 29 January • Oxford Road, Manchester M13 9RD

Regent Hall Concerts - The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 29 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

Forest of Dean Brass

January 18 • Do you fancy playing Spectrum at the West of England Areas in March? We are currently looking for a Front Row Cornet to complete our line-up. We rehearse on a Tuesday and Thursday at our bandroom in Yorkley, Forest of Dean GL15 4TA

The Cobham Band

January 17 • The Cobham Band is fully up and running again and requires a EUPHONIUM or BARITONE player. We have some great concerts planned including bandstand dates for the new season under our new conductor, Jim Lynch.. .

Shrewsbury Brass Band

January 15 • Are you looking for a change of scene or want to get back into banding with an ambitious and hardworking band? We have a vacancy for an experienced front row cornet player, BBb Bass player, and 2 percussionists.

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top