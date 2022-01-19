All go for amended RNCM Festival of Brass

The RNCM Festival of Brass will take place on Saturday and Sunday 29th/30th January with an amended schedule of performances.

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) has confirmed that its 2022 Brass Festival will

will take place at the end of January.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions and difficulties affecting rehearsals, Cory and Foden's Bands have made the decision to withdraw from what will now become a two-day even over Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th January.

Understandable decision

Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh told 4BR: "It is disappointing not to be able to welcome these two world-class bands to the festival but we understand their decision, are we look forward to their return in 2023.



The American trumpet virtuoso Rex Richardson has also decided not to travel to the UK at this time, but we hope that he will be able to come across next year to play Peter Graham's 'Concerto'."

Fairey insert

He added: "With Foden's absence the festival will now begin on Saturday 29th January.

I'm delighted to say that we will still be able to enjoy two full days of the best of brass, with WFEL Fairey Band taking up our invitation to fill the gap left by Cory Band on Sunday 30th January.

The band was waiting prepared due to any Covid-19 challenges that arose and I'm thrilled that under Adam Cooke they will present a substantial programme of classics and recent discoveries that follow the festival themes this year."

The RNCM has also extended its thanks to the band and management at WFEL Fairey Band for accepting the invitation at short notice.

Anyone who has already booked a ticket for these events will be contacted by the RNCM shortly.

Audience Covid-19 protocols



https://www.rncm.ac.uk/whats-on/booking-information/covid-19-audience-protocol/





Saturday 29th January:



11.00am

RNCM Concert Hall

RNCM Brass Band

Conductor: Dr David Thornton

Soloist: Justine Gormley (piano)

RNCM Theatre

1.30pm

Young Musicians' Showcase

RNCM Concert Hall

3.00pm

Tredegar Band

Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Soloist: Peter Moore (trombone)

RNCM Theatre

4.45pm

Junior RNCM Brass Band

Conductors: Les Neish and Juan Ortuno



Carole Nash Recital Room

6.15pm

Pre-Concert Event



RNCM Concert Hall

7.30pm

Black Dyke Band

Conductor: Prof Nicholas Childs

Soloist: Brett Baker (trombone)

Sunday 30th January:



RNCM Concert Hall

11.00am

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Conductor: Dr David Thornton

RNCM Theatre

1.30pm

The 2022 John Golland Award Final

RNCM Concert Hall

3.00pm

WFEL Fairey Band

Conductor: Adam Cooke

Carole Nash Recital Room

4.45pm

Brass Bands England presentation

RNCM Concert Hall

6.30pm

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Conductor: Prof David King

