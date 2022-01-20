Thursday interview with Alex Parker of BBE

We talk to BBE's Alex Parker about the attractions to enjoy at the forthcoming National Youth Championships of Great Britain after the draws were announced.

We talk to Alex Parker of Brass Bands England (BBE) following the publication of the draws for the 2022 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

31 bands are due to perform at Corby Business Academy on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March, three more than at the last event in 2019.

Tickets to attend the event are on sale now.

The event will kick off with the Elementary Section at 10.55am on Saturday 26th March and is scheduled to conclude with the Championship Section results at 6.45pm on Sunday 27th, with compere David Hayward, joined again this year by children's television personality, Dave Benson Phillips.

Draws:





Saturday 26th March





Elementary Section:



1. Firth Park Academy Brass Band (10:55)

2. Lions Junior Brass (11:20)

3. Dobcross Youth Intermediate Band (11:45)

Results Ceremony

Besson Prodige Debut Section:



1. Birkwood Brass (13:10)

2. Wantage Youth Brass (13:30)

3. Macclesfield Training & Junior Bands (13:50)

4. Hounslow Junior Brass Band (14:10)

5. Summerwood and Fair Field Primary Schools (14:30)

6. Lions Development Band (14:50)

7. Amersham Brass Roots (15:10)

8. Tewit Youth Junior Band (15:50)

9. Cherry Tree Primary School (16:10)

10. St Ignatius College Brass Band (16:30)

11. Amersham Youth Band (16:50)

12. Milton Keynes Young Brass Hoppers (17:10)

13. Enderby Youth Band (17:30)

14. Boughton Band (17:50)

Results Ceremony

Sunday 27th March:





Intermediate Section:



1. Elland Silver Training Band (10:20)

2. Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (10:50)

Results Ceremony

Championship Section:



1. Dobcross Youth Band (12:30)

2. Tewit Youth Senior Band (13:00)

3. Lancashire Youth Brass Band (13:30)

4. Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band (14:00)

5. Astley Youth Band (14:30)

6. Cardiff County and Vales of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band (15:00)

7. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band (15:45)

8. Lions Youth Brass (16:15)

9. St Helens Youth Brass Band (16:45)

10. Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band (17:15)

11. Barnet Youth Brass Band (17:45)

12. Youth Brass 2000 (18:15)

Results Ceremony

Tickets:



Tickets are still available from the BBE website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/youth

Tickets can be purchased from the BBE events page

Day tickets: Adults: £12.50, 12-16: £7.50 and Under-12: £4.50.

Weekend tickets: Adults: £15.00, 12-16: £9.00 and Under-12: £5.00

Tickets purchased will be collected from the desk at the entrance on the day of the contest.