New Euphonium competition looks to attract European talent

The Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition has been launched to attract the very best student euphonium players across Europe.

Vos
  The competition hopes to attract 15 of the very best student euphonium players

Friday, 21 January 2022

        

Student euphonium performers from all over Europe are being invited to apply to compete in the first Fontys AMPA Euphonium Competition.

The event is being led by Robbert Vos, the highly respected virtuoso and Euphonium tutor at the Fontys Academy of Music & Performing Arts in The Netherlands. He is part of a team that provides tutoring in the euphonium Bachelor or Masters Degree class at the Conservatoire.

Exciting opportunity

Speaking about the new initiative, he told 4BR: "This competition has been specially created as an exciting opportunity for euphonium students from European Conservatoires.

We have just 15 starting spots for competitors which will take place at the Fontys Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Tilburg on the 23rd April. We hope it attracts the finest, most ambitious young players from across Europe."

Works

In the first round the competitors can choose between two pieces: 'Fantasy for Euphonium' by FranÃ§ois Glorieux and 'Fantasia Fandango' by Fernando Deddos. Three competitors will make it through the final where they will perform the James Curnow 'Euphonium Concerto'.

The jury will consist of euphonium star Renato Meli, Arnold Span, Chief Conductor of Dutch Military Music and Jan van den Eijnden, Professor of Horn & AMPA pre-course Coordinator.

The initiative is being supported by Buffet Crampon and K&G Mouthpieces with a first prize of a 500 Euros voucher from Buffet Crampon.

To apply:

To apply:

Scan the code on the image above

        

