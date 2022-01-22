                 

Harper to swap batons to help transform futures

Philip Harper will conduct the massed ranks of orchestra and choir for his new work that will help celebrate the transformation of future lives in the city of Bristol.

Harper
  Philip Harper has written the work entitled, 'Transforming Futures'.

Saturday, 22 January 2022

        

Cory MD Philip Harper is to swap his brass band baton for an orchestral one in March when he leads the orchestra and choir of the University of the West of England (UWE) Bristol in the world premiere of his new composition, entitled 'Transforming Futures'.

Centrepiece

It will form the centrepiece of a special concert on Wednesday 16th March at the UWE Bristol Centre for Music (8.00pm) performed by students of the Centre for Music, UWE Bristol Orchestra and UWE Bristol Singers.

Philip was commissioned to write the 10-minute work with a libretto by Ellie Potts, a student of Creative & Professional Writing, to help celebrate the launch of the University's ambitious 2030 strategy of the same name

Closely linked

Speaking about the initiative, Senior Lecturer in Classical and Jazz studies, Steven Legge told 4BR: "We're delighted to have secured Philip to write this work dedicated to the inspiring story of Isambard Kingdom Brunel, so closely linked to the city through his iconic suspension bridge, and how we can, in even a small way, help transform futures."

We're delighted Philip has written this work dedicated to the inspiring story of Isambard Kingdom Brunel, so closely linked to the city through his iconic suspension bridge, and how we can, in even a small way, help transform futures

Find out more

On Tuesday 15th February, Philip will lead the orchestra and choir through the new work in preparation for the premiere at St George's, Bristol an you can enjoy a sneak preview of the final section at:

https://www.uwe.ac.uk/centre-for-music-showcase/whats-on/transforming-futures

        

