Brooks to lead Northop Silver at Area

Daniel Brooks will head from Yorkshire to Wales to lead Northop Silver at Welsh Regional Championships

Daniel Brooks
  Daniel Brooks will lead Northop Silver Band to the Welsh Regional Championships

Sunday, 23 January 2022

        

The experienced conductor Danny Brooks will spearhead Northop Silver's Royal Albert Hall challenge at the forthcoming Wales Regional Championships.

The Elland Silver Musical Director links up as professional conductor and is hoping the partnership see the north Wales band return to London for the first time since 2019.

Excited

"I'm excited about the prospect of leading a strong Northop in their challenge,"he told 4BR. "The band have a rich history of success and I'm hungry to help them strive for more.

I'm looking forward to re-igniting the passion in the bandroom and making some special musical memories."

Warm up

The trip to the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on 20th March will mark the band's first contest appearance since they triumphed at the North Wales Rally in November 2019. The band will warm up for the appearance with a concert in early March.

Band spokesperson Jane Street added: "We've always enjoyed having Danny take us. His positive attitude and enthusiasm are terrific. We're looking forward to working with him for this important contest and are fully behind his plans for the band."

        

TAGS: Northop

