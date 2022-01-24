Whitburn excited by landmark anniversary concert with Mike Lovatt

It will be well worth the wait in West Lothian early next month as Whitburn Band gets to finally perform with trumpet star Mike Lovatt.

Whitburn Band is preparing for a special concert that has been on the cards for two years.

The Scottish Open champion celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2020, but the pandemic prevented them from holding its planned anniversary concert with trumpet legend Mike Lovatt as well as several other events.

Instead, Whitburn performed in an online concert in June 2020, produced by Ryan Bradley, and which featured Mike in action.

Rescheduled

When restrictions eased in Scotland a year later to allow brass bands to meet in-person the band spent the next few months preparing for appearances at the National, Dr Martin and the Scottish Open contests — enjoying victories at the latter two.

Now, with Scottish Covid/Omicron restrictions eased once more, the rescheduled concert with Mike will take place on Saturday, February 5th, at the Howden Park Centre in Livingston.

Delighted

Speaking about the event, Charlie Farren, Whitburn Band President told 4BR: "We are delighted that after two years, our 150th anniversary concert will now happen.

We are very excited to mark this event in our home county of West Lothian, and we are also very excited to perform with Mike. It's sure to be a great night of music not to be missed."