Transformed Wareham cherishes composer memories at Black Dyke

Andy Wareham has spoken of his gratitude towards Prof Philip Wilby, Prof Nicholas Childs and the team at Black Dyke for making him a much more sophisticated composer.

Wareham
  Andy with the composer who transformed him — Prof Philip Wilby

Monday, 24 January 2022

        

Award winning composer Andy Wareham has told 4BR that he has "cherished"the memories of his three-year tenure as Black Dyke Band's 'Young Composer in Residence' which has now come to an end.

"It's been the most incredible experience,"he said. "I've been so fortunate to have my music performed and workshopped by this world class ensemble as well as recorded to the highest standard at some of the UK's most prestigious performance spaces."

Sophisticated

He paid particular thanks to Prof Philip Wilby who he said had made him a much more "sophisticated"composer. "His expert guidance has transformed my writing,"he added. "I'm now far more sophisticated in the way I consider, design and approach composing music."

And in extending his gratitude to Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs as well as the players and board of trustees of the Queensbury band he added: "Their kindness, advice and expertise they have all shown me throughout the residency has made a huge impression on me.

To be associated with Black Dyke Band in this role has been transformative. I take away memories I will cherish and hope it won't it too long before I'm able to visit Queensbury again.'

He is an outstanding musical talent, with all the infectious exuberance of youth, combined with a careful and meticulous eye for detail that belies his yearsProf Philip Wilby

Great asset

In response, Prof Childs told 4BR: "Our 'Young Composer Scheme' has been a great asset to Black Dyke and has provided a welcome platform for a host of today's most successful young talents.

Andy's tenure at Black Dyke has been a special success, and we wish him all the very best for his future development. The initial one-year appointment was extended for a second and then a third such was the impression he made.

He has produced outstanding scores which we were proud to perform. We wish him well."

Musical talent

Meanwhile, Prof Wilby added: "I was delighted to work closely with Andy. He is an outstanding musical talent, with all the infectious exuberance of youth, combined with a careful and meticulous eye for detail that belies his years."

        

