Tuesday interview with Adam Cooke

We chat to Adam Cooke, Musical Director of the WFEL Fairey Band ahead of their performance at the forthcoming RNCM Brass Band Festival.

Adam
  We catch up with Adam Cooke to chat about the forthcoming RNCM Brass Band Festival

Tuesday, 25 January 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Tuesday interview on 4BR and with the RNCM Brass Band Festival taking place this weekend in Manchester, we are joined by Adam Cooke, Musical Director of the WFEL Fairey Band.

The band will be providing the entertainment at the RNCM Concert Hall on Sunday afternoon at 3.00pm, with a programme of classics, revivals and something a little different from the pens of Malcolm Arnold, Wilfred Heaton, Simon Dobson and Gustav Holst.

WFEL Fairey Band
Sunday 30th January
3.00pm


Little Suite No 1 (Malcolm Arnold)
Pilgrim Variations (Wilfred Heaton)
Penlee (Simon Dobson)
A Moorside Suite (Gustav Holst)
Padstow Lifeboat (Malcolm Arnold)

*All Cory Band bookings and tickets are valid for this event.

For details go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/the-fairey-band/

Book tickets:


To find out more about both concerts and to book your tickets to enjoy them, go to: www.rncm.ac.uk

        

TAGS: Fairey Band

