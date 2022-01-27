                 

Duncan steps down from Newtongrange

Andrew Duncan has stepped down from his role as Musical Director of Newtongrange Band.

Andrew Duncan
  Andrew Duncan has stepped down from his role as Musical Director of the band.

Thursday, 27 January 2022

        

Conductor Andrew Duncan has relinquished his role as Musical Director of Newtongrange Band.

Speaking to 4BR, he said: "'It's been a great pleasure being MD since 2016 and I've really enjoyed the experience with great people and playing a part in their continued success.

However, with the band becoming busier following the Covid-19 hiatus I'm stepping down due to the amount of travel involved. However, I'm still looking forward to working with the band on other projects in the future."

Success

During his tenure, Newtongrange claimed victories at the Northern Counties Open, Fife Charities contest and the First Section Scottish Championships.

They also claimed top-six finishes at the First Section National Championship Finals in Cheltenham, and at the Senior Cup in Blackpool, and secured their highest placed finish in the top section of the Scottish Championships since 2002, when they came third in 2019.

Enjoyed

In response, a band spokesperson added: "We have immensely enjoyed working with Andy over the last few years, benefiting from his wealth of experience and his fantastic musicianship.

We wish Andy all the best going forward and look forward to working with him again."

        

