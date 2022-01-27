Higham low on spaces

There are just a few spaces left to grab if you want to get on the 2022 Higham Hall Brass Band Weekend.

4BR has been informed that there are just a few places left to be filled on the 2022 Higham Hall Brass Band Weekend.

It builds on the success of the 2021 event in offering a serious, yet relaxed weekend for brass players to rehearse and perform popular and perhaps lesser-known brass band repertoire under the mentoring of stars such as Steven Mead and Andy Kershaw.

Venue

It takes place on the weekend of 18th-20th February at Higham Hall in Cumbria — a wonderful venue originally built in 1828 by railway pioneer Thomas Hoskins.

Higham is on the northern edge of the Lake District, between Cockermouth and Keswick and only a mile from Bassenthwaite Lake.

It is now an independent Educational Trust attracting around 3,000 adults each year on over 250 courses

Interested?

If you are interested then please contact Martyn on: martyn@onlinetrumpetteacher.com before enrolling to ascertain level, instrument(s) and suitability.

http://highamhall.com/course/brass-band-weekend/