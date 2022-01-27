                 

*
banner

News

Higham low on spaces

There are just a few spaces left to grab if you want to get on the 2022 Higham Hall Brass Band Weekend.

Higham
  The course is helped by the likes of Steven Mead and Andrew Kershaw

Thursday, 27 January 2022

        

4BR has been informed that there are just a few places left to be filled on the 2022 Higham Hall Brass Band Weekend.

It builds on the success of the 2021 event in offering a serious, yet relaxed weekend for brass players to rehearse and perform popular and perhaps lesser-known brass band repertoire under the mentoring of stars such as Steven Mead and Andy Kershaw.

Venue

It takes place on the weekend of 18th-20th February at Higham Hall in Cumbria — a wonderful venue originally built in 1828 by railway pioneer Thomas Hoskins.

Higham is on the northern edge of the Lake District, between Cockermouth and Keswick and only a mile from Bassenthwaite Lake.

It is now an independent Educational Trust attracting around 3,000 adults each year on over 250 courses

Interested?

If you are interested then please contact Martyn on: martyn@onlinetrumpetteacher.com before enrolling to ascertain level, instrument(s) and suitability.

http://highamhall.com/course/brass-band-weekend/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Flora Brass

Flora Brass help wow new buds of interest at Shipston

January 27 • A partnership link between Shipston Town Band, Flora Brass and Brass Bands England could well help new brass band buds to flower.

Allan

Withington set to inspire on return with Conducting Summer School

January 27 • Allan Withington will link up with Dutch champion, Soli Brass to offer conductors a fantastic opportunity to be inspired to meet the challenges of the post-Covid musical world.

Fanre

VLAMO announces fanfare winners

January 27 • New works by composers Jean-Pierre Haeck and Thom Zigterman have won the hefty prizes on offer for new fanfare band compositions.

Higham

Higham low on spaces

January 27 • There are just a few spaces left to grab if you want to get on the 2022 Higham Hall Brass Band Weekend.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - RNCM Brass Band Festival

Saturday 29 January • Oxford Road, Manchester M13 9RD

Regent Hall Concerts - The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 29 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Ellenbrook and Boothstown Brass Band

January 27 • We are a friendly, light hearted hobby band with spaces available throughout. Our main wants are Drums, Bb Bass and a second Euphonium whilst rebuilding after the long lay-off.

wantage silver band

January 27 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) are looking for a first class Bb Bass player with experience in the first/top section. The band are led by Professional MD Paul Holland and rehearse at their own band hall every Wednesday and Sunday.

wantage silver band

January 27 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) are looking for a first class Principal Cornet to complete their line up. The band are led by Professional MD Paul Holland and rehearse at their own band hall every Wednesday and Sunday.

Pro Cards »

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top