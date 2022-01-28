Besson makes Essential link to Wobplay.com recording platform

A new partnership enables Wobplay subscribers to enjoy an essential focus on world class Besson artists.

A new partnership between Besson and World of Sound has begun to see new features showcased on the leading Wobplay.com recording platform.

Essentials

A specific 'Essentials from Besson' feature is now available on the site, making it easy for listeners to focus on the stable of Besson artists who have made a host of critically acclaimed recordings over the years.

4BR was informed that the link builds further on the growing success of Wobplay.com — following the successful promotion of its 'Concert Series' of performances from leading bands, as well as the continued popularity of its 'Studio Recital' series and bespoke features such as highlights from major competitions and reissues of classic releases.

Exciting development

A Besson spokesperson told 4BR: "This is another exciting development in what is becoming an increasingly digital age of listening to brass bands and world class brass artists perform.

We are delighted to link up with Wobplay.com who lead the way in this field. The quality and scope of what they provide offers listeners a fantastic experience — and we hope this connection adds further to that."

Further details:

For further details go to: https://wobplay.com/