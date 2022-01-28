                 

*
banner

News

Besson makes Essential link to Wobplay.com recording platform

A new partnership enables Wobplay subscribers to enjoy an essential focus on world class Besson artists.

bESSON
  The new link gives the listener a wonderful opportunity to hear brilliant Besson artists in action

Friday, 28 January 2022

        

A new partnership between Besson and World of Sound has begun to see new features showcased on the leading Wobplay.com recording platform.

Essentials

A specific 'Essentials from Besson' feature is now available on the site, making it easy for listeners to focus on the stable of Besson artists who have made a host of critically acclaimed recordings over the years.

4BR was informed that the link builds further on the growing success of Wobplay.com — following the successful promotion of its 'Concert Series' of performances from leading bands, as well as the continued popularity of its 'Studio Recital' series and bespoke features such as highlights from major competitions and reissues of classic releases.

Exciting development

A Besson spokesperson told 4BR: "This is another exciting development in what is becoming an increasingly digital age of listening to brass bands and world class brass artists perform.

We are delighted to link up with Wobplay.com who lead the way in this field. The quality and scope of what they provide offers listeners a fantastic experience — and we hope this connection adds further to that."

Further details:

For further details go to: https://wobplay.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

RNCM

RNCM Brass Festival set for revivals and anniversaries

January 28 • The 2022 event is packed with great performers and wonderful music — and shouldn't be missed.

bESSON

Besson makes Essential link to Wobplay.com recording platform

January 28 • A new partnership enables Wobplay subscribers to enjoy an essential focus on world class Besson artists.

Fodens

Foden's on Gard to bag partnership

January 28 • The National Champion has continued its partnership link with Gardbags.

Porthouse

Friday interview with Ian Porthouse

January 28 • 4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to the Tredegar MD about the music to be featured by the Welsh Champion and guest soloist Peter Moore at the RNCM Brass Band Festival this weekend.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - RNCM Brass Band Festival

Saturday 29 January • Oxford Road, Manchester M13 9RD

Regent Hall Concerts - The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Saturday 29 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Gladstone Theatre

Sunday 30 January • Greendale Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH62 4XB

Glossop Old Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 30 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 4 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Ellenbrook and Boothstown Brass Band

January 27 • We are a friendly, light hearted hobby band with spaces available throughout. Our main wants are Drums, Bb Bass and a second Euphonium whilst rebuilding after the long lay-off.

wantage silver band

January 27 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) are looking for a first class Bb Bass player with experience in the first/top section. The band are led by Professional MD Paul Holland and rehearse at their own band hall every Wednesday and Sunday.

wantage silver band

January 27 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship) are looking for a first class Principal Cornet to complete their line up. The band are led by Professional MD Paul Holland and rehearse at their own band hall every Wednesday and Sunday.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top