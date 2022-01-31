Monday interview with Richard Marshall

We chat to Black Dyke's principal cornet who has just become the longest serving player in the role in the history of the iconic Queensbury Band.

It's the Monday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Richard Marshall — principal cornet of the Black Dyke Band.

It's incredible to think that January 2022 sees Richard become the longest serving principal cornet in the history of the iconic Queensbury Band. And that's a history that goes back to 1855.

Legendary lineage

The Geneva artist joined them from Grimethorpe Colliery in January 2006 — after ten years in the hot seat there, and followed in the line of legendary players such as Alexander Owen, John Paley, Owen Bottomley, Willie Lang, Maurice Murphy, James Shepherd, Philip McCann and Roger Webster.

He nows tops them all — a quite incredible achievement — and one that has been backed by numerous contest successes with the band as well as a great deal of critical acclaim for his own solo performances and recordings.