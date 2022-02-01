                 

Composers of the world iWrite

Andy Duncan is looking to help aspiring composers learn amore about the craft of writing for the brass band medium.

Score
  Andy will help you through the mysteries of writing for brass bands.

Tuesday, 01 February 2022

        

Following the success of his first series of brass arranging modules for aspiring composers, Andy Duncan is running a second series starting on 13th February.

iWrite

iWrite for Brass covers all you need to know — from complete learners to experienced arrangers and composers.

The two week courses start on 13th February, with different modules to suit different compositional needs.

Modules:

Module 1: Arranging for brass band for beginner
Bespoke tuition on how to get started — the basics understood in full

Module 2: Arranging for Brass bands — Intermediate to Advanced
Taking the skills to the next levels

Andy told 4BR: "I had a great response to the first courses — and I'm keen to get even more people enthused about writing for the brass band medium. It's not daunting at all — and great fun, especially to start off.

The course modules are easy to follow and can be done at a pace to suit the individual. It requires about 2 to 4 hours a week of commitment, but you get a lifetime's enjoyment out of it at the end."

The course modules are easy to follow and can be done at a pace to suit the individualAndy Duncan

Find out more



To find out more go to:
https://www.duncanmusicpress.com/iwrite-for-brass

To hear Andy talk about what the courses offer go to:
https://www.4barsrest.com/news/53165/want-to-write-for-brass-bands

        

