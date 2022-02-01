Composers of the world iWrite

Following the success of his first series of brass arranging modules for aspiring composers, Andy Duncan is running a second series starting on 13th February.
iWrite
iWrite for Brass covers all you need to know — from complete learners to experienced arrangers and composers.
The two week courses start on 13th February, with different modules to suit different compositional needs.
Modules:
Module 1: Arranging for brass band for beginner
Bespoke tuition on how to get started — the basics understood in full
Module 2: Arranging for Brass bands — Intermediate to Advanced
Taking the skills to the next levels
Andy told 4BR: "I had a great response to the first courses — and I'm keen to get even more people enthused about writing for the brass band medium. It's not daunting at all — and great fun, especially to start off.
The course modules are easy to follow and can be done at a pace to suit the individual. It requires about 2 to 4 hours a week of commitment, but you get a lifetime's enjoyment out of it at the end."
Find out more
To find out more go to:
https://www.duncanmusicpress.com/iwrite-for-brass
To hear Andy talk about what the courses offer go to:
https://www.4barsrest.com/news/53165/want-to-write-for-brass-bands