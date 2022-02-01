                 

*
News

Tuesday interview with John Ward

We speak to John Ward, who will be conducting Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band this weekend on a special recording celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of the great Ray Steadman-Allen.

John Ward
  John Ward will be leading Carlton Main Frickley Band on the recording

Tuesday, 01 February 2022

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Tuesday interview on 4BR and we are joined by John Ward, conductor of Fulham Brass Band and a well respected advocate for exploring different musical avenues for the brass band medium.

His latest project celebrates the centenary of composer Ray Steadman-Allen, one of the most important figures in Salvation Army music as well as secular banding.

John will lead a new recording taking place in Huddersfield this weekend featuring Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band along with guest soloists James Fountain and Peter Moore (principal trumpet and trombone of the London Symphony Orchestra), all in aid of the Clarence Adoo Trust.

John talks about the recording and the works that will be featured.

To find out more about the project go to:
https://www.4barsrest.com/news/53537/the-music-of-rsa-celebrated-in-new-recording

        

